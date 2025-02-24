Aston Martin Fires Up AMR25 F1 Car In Bahrain And Fans Go Wild
Aston Martin has unveiled its 2025 challenger, the AMR25 F1 car, on track for the first time at the Bahrain International Circuit, thrilling fans as it fired up the engine in a video shared on X. This track outing comes just a day after the team unveiled the car in a digital launch.
The filming day in Bahrain comes two days before the official pre-season testing, which begins on the 26th of February and ends on the 28th. Aston Martin hopes to cover considerable ground in terms of pace this year after a performance slump last season that ensured the team did not achieve even a single podium finish, despite introducing several upgrade packages.
Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell, who also took on the role of team principal in recent restructuring efforts, has been taking necessary steps to ensure the team regains its competitive edge. The outfit's new facility in Silverstone with a modern wind tunnel, and legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey's arrival in the team on March 3, are efforts to make Aston Martin a winning team, especially considering the grid reset in 2026 when the sport enters a new era of regulations. Speaking on AMR25, Cowell said:
"I'm excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain. It's the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus. We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track.
"For this year's car we've really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season. We've focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we've pushed hard to make it more benign. We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won't be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026."
Fans were offered a glimpse of the high-speed action from Bahrain by Aston Martin, which led them to point out the "powerful sound."
Some notable fan reactions are below:
Intense indeed:
Words from a true F1 fan:
Some more music praise:
It has been a while:
Powerful enough for goosebumps?
Well, the FIA is at least talking about bringing the V10s back. Something is better than nothing.