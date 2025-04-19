Aston Martin Make Adrian Newey Decision Amid 2025 Car Struggles
Aston Martin Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey seems focused on developing the 2026 car, despite the team's struggles with its current model.
The AMR25 has not impressed this season, lacking ultimate pace and a high ceiling, while also providing a less than smooth ride.
Newey is known for being a master of the ground effect regulations, producing some of the most dominant cars in F1 history with Red Bull.
Aston Martin successfully poached Newey from Red Bull after presenting a substantial offer with greater influence and funding than Red Bull could provide to the designer.
Given the struggles of the current car, many have speculated that Newey might need to step in to give the 2025 car a boost, but Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has made it clear that this is not happening.
“100 per cent of Adrian’s designing time is focused on 2026,” Cowell told media.
“He joined in March, so there was a period of him getting up to speed with the regulations, up to speed with the concept work that we’ve been doing in the preceding couple of months, and there are some tough deadlines to meet for releasing monocoque details and transmission details."
“So getting a car ready requires slightly earlier decision points, and clearly everything’s new, there’s zero carryover."
“There’s lots of work there and Adrian’s just been focused on that.”
Newey has remained quite silent since taking on his latest role, and the team has provided few details regarding the immediate effects on its dynamics.
According to Cowell, however, the engineer is helping throughout the new Aston Martin campus, which could end up having a residual effect on the developments of the AMR25.
“[His thoughts] are focused largely on the tools that we’re using rather than any direct performance aspects of the 25 car,” he explained.
“But there is value in Adrian understanding the tools that we’ve got, the fidelity of those tools, and the precision with which they predict what’s going to happen on the racetrack.”
“Adrian’s been hugely complimentary about the campus and has been positive about the tunnel that we’ve got and the way that everything’s been set up,” Cowell said.
“He is, of course, pushing for us to improve the way we operate in the tunnel.
“He’s got thoughts on how to improve pretty much everything, and that’s the great thing about Adrian’s competitive drive.”
