Aston Martin Nabs Key McLaren Member as New Chief Mechanic Confirmed for 2025 F1 Season
Aston Martin has announced a new addition addition to their Formula 1 team for the 2025 season, with Marc Cox taking on the role of Chief Mechanic. Cox brings a treasure trove of expertise from his long stint at McLaren and a recent detour into the revolutionary Extreme E series.
For over 17 years, Cox was a vital part of the McLaren team, where he held numerous important roles, including helping to engineer the impressive driving of Lando Norris. His work at McLaren honed his skills across various facets of Formula 1 mechanics and team operations. This extensive background offers a solid foundation that will undoubtedly benefit his new position at the Silverstone team.
As they eye improvements and achievements in the 2025 season, adding an experienced mechanic like Marc Cox can be a move that pays dividends.
"After 17 years with McLaren it’s time for my next chapter. It’s gone by so fast, I had a blast and met some amazing people along the way. I’ll miss you papaya family."
Marc Cox's move to Aston Martin acts as a return to Formula 1 after taking a brief expedition with Aston Martin's Extreme E team. Just recently, Lee Stevenson, known for his contributions as Chief Mechanic at Red Bull Racing, was also confirmed to join Sauber, moving as they prepare to become the Audi works team in 2026.
As the new Chief Mechanic at Aston Martin, Marc Cox will dive into significant responsibilities. His role will span ensuring that the team’s vehicles are set for each race and managing the pit crew during the intense pressure of a Grand Prix weekend. His vast experience with Lando Norris at McLaren means he brings valuable insights into optimizing communications between drivers and their teams, which will likely prove beneficial to Aston Martin’s drivers like Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as they face the challenges of the 2025 season.
The timing of Cox’s move fits well within an era of shifting roles in the Formula 1 ecosystem, where every team hustles to shore up its ranks with top talent from across the paddock as they head into the new 2026 regulations.
Aston Martin, a historically storied yet somewhat inconsistent player in Formula 1, has been making visible efforts to revitalize its position. With drivers like veteran Fernando Alonso, who brings experience and tactical expertise to any team, and youngster Lance Stroll, the team has been working toward stronger season outcomes. Cox’s journey into the Aston Martin fold follows a number of high value contracts, including the legendary Adrian Newey.
The mechanic's departure signifies a noticeable change for McLaren. As a pillar of McLaren’s technical team, losing Cox could impact their preparations and innovation processes. Yet, this movement also clears paths for fresh talent within McLaren, allowing them to reshape their mechanical strategies moving forward.