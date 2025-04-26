Aston Martin Official reveals Adrian Newey's Design Process
Renowned designer Adrian Newey has now been at Aston Martin for over a month and is focused on designing the 2026 car.
The 2026 regulations are poised to be the biggest shake-up in years, with any team potentially making a massive leap up the pecking order.
Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll has invested millions into the team to develop facilities, acquire staff, and make the team a potential title contender.
More News: Ferrari Team Principal Calls for More "Consistent" Performances from the Team
Newey has been the biggest acquisition so far, moving from Red Bull after producing several dominant cars not only for the energy drink team but also for Williams and McLaren, becoming one of the most decorated car designers in history.
Many around the paddock have been touting the signing as potentially the difference maker heading into 2026, and now that he has settled into the team, the pressure is on to deliver a title contender next season.
Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell spoke to AS about how Newey has operated so far with the team, and what his process is likely.
More News: Ferrari Team Principal Defends Lewis Hamilton in Explosive Response
“He’s a racing car designer. One of the best,” Cowell said.
“From day one we made sure we prepared his working environment, he came in and went to meetings about the new rules, about the concepts we had worked on."
“We explained the countdown to the first test and the first race. And we pointed out all the deadlines for submitting information for the production of this [2026] car."
“He went straight to work with engineers to do sketches on his drawing board. He’s in that design cycle to design fundamental parts of the car. Ninety per cent of the creation of a car is in the factory and that’s where we want Adrian."
“He has his office, everyone who walks past says that whenever they see him he’s always drawing on the whiteboard."
“Sure, he doesn’t go to meetings, he doesn’t answer emails, he’s just putting together a fast car and we all support that process.”
More News: Leclerc: "We Maximized Absolutely Everything" Despite Ferrari Qualifying Weakness
Considering it has only been a month, it is too early for Cowell to speak with confidence about what his outlook is for next year, though he made it clear to drive home that the team has a big target for 2026.
“We have to work hard, the targets are complicated. The timescales are complicated," he said.
“We are pushing, growing, implementing new tools and a very big organisation.
“But we are fighting very hard to have a fast car in 2026.”
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.