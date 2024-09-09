Aston Martin Press Conference: How To Watch Live
Aston Martin is preparing for a significant announcement, hosting a press conference at its Silverstone headquarters this Tuesday at 10:45 AM. Fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting the event, which will be streamed live on Aston Martin's YouTube channel and broadcasted on Sky. This gathering is expected to reveal the long-rumored addition of Adrian Newey to the Aston Martin team.
Newey, celebrated as one of the greatest Formula 1 designers in history, is set to leave Red Bull Racing. His illustrious career boasts 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' titles, making him one of the most decorated figures in the sport. According to sources at BBC, Newey's exit negotiation occurred back in April, and he will soon bring his vast expertise to Aston Martin on a lucrative five-year contract worth up to £30 million per year, including bonuses and add-ons, starting in early March.
Aston Martin's vision, under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, aims to elevate the team to the status of championship contenders. Stroll has spearheaded substantial investments, including the construction of a state-of-the-art factory and wind tunnel, coupled with a critical works engine partnership with Honda that begins in 2026.
Supporting this ambitious vision are key figures such as Andy Cowell, who starts as CEO on October 1, bringing experience from his tenure as Mercedes engine chief. Enrico Cardile, former Ferrari chassis technical director, is set to become Chief Technical Officer in 2025, while Dan Fallows, who has been Aston Martin's technical director since April 2022, completes the distinguished lineup. Fallows worked under Newey at Red Bull.
Addressing the swirling rumors, an Aston Martin spokesperson offered a guarded statement:
"Adrian has been linked to many teams and would be an asset to any team, but we don't have anything to announce."
Reflecting on his departure from Red Bull, Newey shared:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set."