Aston Martin Reveals 2025 F1 Car Launch Date
The Aston Martin F1 team has officially announced the schedule of its car launch ahead of the 2025 season. While the new livery will be unveiled for the first time at the F1 75 event on February 18 at The O2 in London, the team's official launch will happen five days later on February 23.
The Silverstone team also confirmed that the car will be named the AMR25. After its official reveal, Aston Martin will take to the Bahrain International Circuit on February 24 for a promotional event, just two days before pre-season testing begins.
The team braces itself for the last year of the current ground effect era, in which it has struggled considerably, especially in the 2024 season, where it failed to secure even a single podium finish. Aston Martin admitted that last year's AMR24 F1 car never showcased positive results despite introducing several upgrades, due to a correlation problem.
Both drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, suffered from a lack of pace and struggled to finish within the points during select race weekends, which was a stark contrast to their frequent podium appearances in the first half of the 2023 season.
To improve its competitive form, Aston Martin recently announced an internal restructuring, with CEO Andy Cowell becoming the team principal. Cowell will now play a dual leadership role, while former team boss Mike Krack has been moved to the team's trackside operations as the new chief trackside officer.
Although Aston Martin is majorly focusing on a powerful start in the 2026 season, which marks the beginning of a new era of regulations, it won't be neglecting the 2025 season entirely. Revealing his vision of making Aston Martin a championship-winning team in the future, Cowell said:
"I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team. With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team. These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."
Krack, who recently gave up his team boss role, addressed the 2024 performance slump and revealed the urgent need to look into the problems. He added:
"We delivered below expectation, so we cannot be happy with how our season went.
"We stay in P5, but had the championship started in the summer, we would not finish in P5. So, I think in all we need to reflect on the season and see it very critically.
"The steps that we have brought to the car have not managed to improve the car and there is a little bit of parallel last year in all that. The difference is that we have started better last year and we have not started at that same high level this year.
"So, I think there's plenty for us to look at in terms of how we how we do these things because we have now, two years in a row, not really managed to improve from where we started but rather slipped back."