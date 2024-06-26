Aston Martin Reveals Fernando Alonso-Commissioned Supercar With A V12 And Manual Gearbox
Aston Martin has unveiled an extraordinary new addition to its lineup with the Aston Martin Valiant, a track-focused supercar commissioned by Fernando Alonso, the acclaimed Formula 1 champion driving for Aston Martin's F1 team. Scheduled for its grand debut next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Valiant is not just another high-performance vehicle; it is a bespoke marvel of engineering tailored to Alonso's exacting specifications.
The Aston Martin Valiant, which is being produced in a limited run of only 38 units, emerges from the marque's prestigious Q division, known for its expertise in crafting custom, limited-edition vehicles. It builds on the legacy of the 2023 Valour model, enhancing the chassis derived from the V12 Vantage but pushing boundaries far beyond its predecessor.
Under the hood, the Valiant enhances its powertrain with a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, escalating the output to 734bhp, a climb of 29bhp from the Valour, while maintaining torque of 555lb ft. One particularly notable aspect commissioned by Alonso was the integration of a six-speed manual gearbox, a nod to traditional racing ergonomics combined with modern power dynamics.
Alonso's vision was clear and focused: a vehicle that captures the essence of a race car’s dynamics in a road-legal package. This vision led to significant engineering enhancements including an ambitious weight reduction strategy. Marco Mattiacci of Aston Martin highlighted,
The car has gone through significant weight reduction in comparison to the Valour it's based on. This included the adoption of a 3D-printed rear subframe and other lighter components that collectively shed about 100kg compared to its sister car.
The design reflects this race-bred inspiration with extensive use of carbon fiber across the bodywork, contributing both to reduced weight and increased aerodynamic efficacy. Key aerodynamic features include a large front splitter, an F1-esque multi-layer end plate, and a carbonfiber grille designed to optimize airflow, alongside aero discs on the wheels and sculpted wings. Additions like the six inlets for enhanced brake cooling and a large rear diffuser, optimized through computational fluid dynamics, ensure the Valiant is as formidable in performance as it appears.
Inside, the Valiant offers a cockpit that mirrors the exterior’s focus on high performance. The interior features exposed carbon fiber, a minimalistic circular steering wheel, newly designed gear selector with visible linkage, and Recaro Podium race seats compatible with four-point harnesses. Offering customization in trim options, clients can choose between Alcantara or semi-aniline leather with special mesh inserts and fabric door pulls, ensuring comfort matches the custom performance settings.
With each unit priced close to £2 million, the Valiant is not just a purchase but an investment into a slice of bespoke automotive craftsmanship, influenced by one of motorsport's most iconic figures and backed by Aston Martin's commitment to luxury and performance.
As the Aston Martin Valiant prepares for its debut, it stands as a testament to the synthesis of high-performance engineering and exclusive, bespoke design—a vehicle truly worthy of its commissioning by a racing legend.