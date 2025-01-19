Aston Martin Reveals Huge Challenge With Adrian Newey
Aston Martin's new chief trackside officer Mike Krack, who was moved from the role of team principal last week, revealed a huge challenge with Adrian Newey.
His highly anticipated arrival on March 3 has led to raised expectations about Aston Martin's performance in the coming months, which according to Krack, is "the main problem."
Acknowledging the reality of Formula 1's current scenario, the former team boss admitted that that show "cannot be run by one man."
Newey has held the reputation of being a legendary design guru in F1 and his most recent work on Red Bull's title contender demonstrates everything he is capable of.
Red Bull's cars of the current ground effect era, especially the RB19 from 2023 helped the team win 21 out of the 22 Grands Prix in the season, leading Red Bull and Max Verstappen to win both championships.
Newey's move to Aston Martin, announced in May last year, is expected to help the team overcome its performance struggles and transform into a winning outfit.
With his arrival scheduled for the opening month of the 2025 season, the impact of his expertise on Aston Martin's cars is expected to become evident by late 2025 or in 2026, coinciding with the introduction of a new era of regulations in Formula 1.
However, Krack has highlighted a challenge tied to heightened optimism, explaining that the high expectations surrounding Newey create a double-edged sword. While it’s positive that his reputation inspires confidence, it could backfire if the initial results of his efforts fail to meet the expectations of the Silverstone outfit. Speaking to RacingNews365, he said:
"That is the main problem for Adrian [Newey], isn't it.
"That where he is [at any given time] is successful, and nobody expects anything less from his arrival at Aston Martin.
"Now, we know also that Formula 1 these days cannot be run by one man, so we have to set ourselves up so that we can get the maximum from his knowledge, from his experience, from his intuition, and facilitate that."
Krack's role of team principal has been taken over by Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell, who will manage the dual roles as part of a recent internal restructuring. This has been done as part of the ongoing changes to the infrastructure to make Aston Martin a winning team again.
Steps are being taken to address the significant slump in the team's performance last year, largely attributed to correlation issues where wind tunnel data failed to match with the AMR24 F1 car's on-track performance. The addition of Newey and Aston Martin's state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone, complete with a modern wind tunnel, are key components of the team's strategy to return to the top.