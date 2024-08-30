Aston Martin Safety Car Update Revealed After Unusual Thursday Test Crash
It has been confirmed that a spare Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition safety car is on its way to Monza to replace the crashed safety car after Thursday's incident. This is being done to ensure two safety cars are available during the race weekend. The crash made headlines after the Formula 1 safety car lost control at Parabolica and plunged into the barriers ahead.
Following standard protocol, safety car driver Bernd Maylander conducted high-speed laps around the Autodromo Nazionale Monza to confirm the circuit's readiness for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix. Yet, during one of these laps, the car unexpectedly lost control in a dramatic turn of events.
Loud tire screeching noises were heard as the 656 bhp V8 Vantage spun onto the gravel before it smashed into the Tecpro barrier. The crash became a huge highlight, considering the nature of the incident and the fact that a safety car had crashed on a Grand Prix circuit.
Fortunately, Maylander and the passenger emerged unscathed from the accident, though the cause of the incident remains unknown. The F1 medical car, which was also on the track that Thursday afternoon, stopped nearby to pick them up and brought them back to the pits. The medical car resumed testing shortly after, while track officials focused on retrieving the safety car.
While Aston Martin investigates the incident that seemed more like a mechanical setback than a driver error, a tweet from Motorsport.com's editor Jon Noble suggests that a spare Aston Martin Vantage safety car will arrive today to ensure there are two available during the race weekend. He stated on X:
"Following Thursday's safety car crash, a spare is due to arrive in Monza today to ensure there are two Aston Martin Vantages for the rest of the weekend. Investigations continue into the cause of the accident at Parabolica."
The FIA confirmed that the safety car crash won't affect the race weekend in any way, as it acknowledged the incident. It was revealed in a statement, as reported by Motorsport.com:
"There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza.
"Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine. There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend's event."
The Monza circuit recently received an asphalt resurfacing, expected to significantly enhance traction. However, this upgrade may also bring an unintended side effect of increased tire temperatures. With sunny conditions forecasted for the race weekend, this could have a notable impact on tire wear and strategy.