Aston Martin Team Boss Reveals Revamped Aerodynamic Package For AMR25 F1 Car
Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell has revealed that the team has completely revamped its aerodynamic package on the AMR25 F1 car in a bid to regain performance after a disappointing 2024 season. Despite finishing fifth in the Constructors' Championship for the second consecutive year, its race results fell significantly short compared to the success witnessed in 2023.
Cowell, who took over as Aston Martin’s Group CEO in October and recently replaced Mike Krack as team principal in a management reshuffle, has overseen a major aerodynamic overhaul of the team’s 2025 car. With Krack transitioning to chief trackside engineer, Cowell confirmed that extensive changes were made to the car over the winter break to improve performance for the upcoming season. Speaking at the F1 75 season launch in London, he said:
“I think we’ve got a reasonable understanding of last year’s car and what we’ve worked on through the winter is to try and create a car that is more stable through a corner, and is more predictable to drive through the race.
“We feel that that will reward us well with regard to race performance, because as well as several areas where we could see that there were improvements to make, we’ve worked on that as well through the winter.
“So the aerodynamic package of the car is close to 100 percent new, a huge amount of effort put in at the campus by everyone.
“The aero release points were later than we’ve ever done before with a car. That’s thanks to the investment that’s been put into the campus and the capability of the operations team, in particular, but also the design group.
“Both those groups have enabled the aero development team to spend several more weekends in the wind tunnel and I’m looking forward to seeing that on track and seeing the on-track results correlate with the measurements that are done on campus.”
As teams determine their development approach for 2025 and 2026, Aston Martin seems to be making one last major push to regain competitiveness before Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations next year, which is expected to reset the grid.
Aston Martin has invested in a state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone and secured legendary Red Bull designer Adrian Newey, who joins in March as managing technical partner and shareholder. However, it remains uncertain whether Newey will provide input on the AMR25 F1 car or dedicate his focus entirely to the 2026 car.