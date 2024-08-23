Aston Martin Team Boss Won't Rule Out Adrian Newey Joining - 'We Are An Increasingly Attractive Team'
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack did not rule out the possibility of Adrian Newey joining the team while speaking to the media at Zandvoort ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. Instead, he commended the team's growing appeal, highlighting its expanding infrastructure and expertise, which have made it an increasingly attractive prospect for top talent.
Newey, the team's chief technical officer, announced his Red Bull exit in May this season, calling the end to a 19-year-long association. He will depart in the first quarter of 2025, the last year of the current ground effect era, which began in 2022, where Newey's secret ground effect formula helped Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominate the sport.
As Red Bull gradually loses its edge this season, the resurgence of rival teams could be attributed to the diminishing returns the team is currently experiencing. Though Adrian Newey has been linked with moves to Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin since his announcement, all signs now seem to point towards the Silverstone-based outfit.
The rumors were strongly backed by Newey's attendance at Aston Martin's Silverstone facility in June, as the Ferrari and McLaren trails turned cold. With Formula 1 back in action after the summer break, Krack was asked in the press conference at Zandvoort, about Newey's Aston Martin arrival. He told the media:
"I was on holiday over the summer break, so I cannot really comment on that.
"But you keep asking me that question. And again, I can only repeat what we have said. We are becoming a more and more attractive team. We have a great infrastructure developing. So again, we are honored to be put together with that name."
While all positions at Aston Martin are filled, it remains to see where the team places Newey in the event of his joining. Krack emphasized that for someone like Newey, adjustments should be made within the team regardless of the structure to gain maximum benefit. He added:
"Yes. I think, Formula 1 these days is so broad. It is not like you have to make huge changes. I think there was a time where there was a team that had seven technical directors in the past. So I think we are very far from that. I think, someone like that, you have to make any kind of effort to integrate and adjust your structure to get the best out of it."
Shortly after his Red Bull exit announcement, the 65-year-old aero guru revealed that he wanted to take some time off for himself and that he would reach a conclusion about his next move in autumn, or by winter at the latest.