Aston Martin Unveils First Official Photos Of AMR25 Ahead Of Pre-Season Testing
Aston Martin has shown off the first official photos of their new AMR25 Formula 1 race car, with an online reveal ahead of pre-season promotional filming set to take place in Bahrain.
The 2024 season hadn't been the easiest ride for Aston Martin. The team faced numerous challenges and breakdowns of expectations, struggling throughout the year to secure the podium finishes they achieved back in 2023.
A change took place in October 2024 with the arrival of Andy Cowell. Moving into the roles of group CEO and later team principal in January 2025, Cowell took over from Mike Krack, who moved to become the chief trackside engineer.
The recruitment of Adrian Newey from Red Bull was another important move. Though Newey's influence likely won’t be seen in the AMR25 this year, his entry in March 2025 is eagerly anticipated by the team and fans.
A return to competitive form remains high on Aston Martin’s agenda for 2025. Andy Cowell highlighted the team's focus on addressing shortcomings, commenting in a press release from the team:
"I'm excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain. It's the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus. We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track.
"For this year's car we've really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season. We've focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we've pushed hard to make it more benign. We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won't be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026."
Driver Fernando Alonso seems optimistic about what the team learned over the past year, adding:
"We learnt a lot in 2024 and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25. The competition is going to be very tight in this last year of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC to make sure we are ready. I'm excited to get back on track; I am ready to help this team get stronger and continue this journey with Aston Martin Aramco."
Lance Stroll also commented:
"Everyone at the AMRTC has put in a lot of work over the winter to improve for 2025. As a team, we all want to perform well and we will continue to learn over the course of the year. What we are building here is such an exciting project with great tools and talented people, and 2025 is a key year for us to make progress. I'm looking forward to the season ahead and getting back in the cockpit, starting with pre-season testing in Bahrain."
