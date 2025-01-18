Audi Completes Full Takeover of Sauber F1 Team For Eye-Watering Sum
Audi has reportedly completed its full acquisition of the Sauber Formula 1 team as it prepares to debut as a works team in the sport in 2026.
This announcement comes months after the German automaker declared its intention to acquire the team outright, revising its initial plan to purchase 75 percent. The deal is rumored to be valued at approximately €600 million.
Planet F1 reported that a spokesperson from Audi has confirmed that “closing was concluded in January, as planned."
“Audi now is the 100 per cent owner of Sauber Holding AG, the mother company of the team.”
In March last year, Audi announced its plans for a full 100 percent takeover of the team, hinting at a deeper commitment to the sport than ever before.
Oliver Hoffmann, the General Representative Audi F1 project / designated Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Sauber Group, said in a statement in 2024:
“Formula 1, is my big passion. I am convinced that by bundling responsibilities and taking over 100% of Sauber Group, we will further accelerate our preparations for the launch in 2026.
“I am pleased we were able to secure the services of Andreas Seidl as Audi F1 Team CEO. He is exactly the right man for our ambitious plan. Thanks to his broad experience from leadership roles on the manufacturer and Formula 1 team side, he will make a significant contribution to Audi’s Formula 1 project.”
The report of Audi completing Sauber's takeover comes two months after it sold a minor stake to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Though the percentage of the stake has not been revealed, it is speculated to be around 30 percent. The QIA currently holds a 17% stake in Volkswagen, the parent company of Audi.
Speaking on the partial sale of the team, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG, Gernot Döllner said in a statement:
“The investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring unwavering commitment of Audi to the initiative.
“This additional capital will accelerate the team’s growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy. QIA’s involvement further energizes the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards the entry of Audi in 2026.”
When Döllner was asked if Audi would seek further investment from sources other than the QIA, he said:
"For the moment, it is QIA and maybe we will take that step in the future, but there is no decision and not even a process started."
As the Hinwil outfit races for the last time under its Stake Sauber identity this season, the team is expected to welcome its new team principal Jonathan Wheatley in April to form a dual management structure with the team's CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto.