Audi F1 Chief Opens Up On 'Huge Task' In Red Bull 2026 Comparison
The 2026 Formula 1 season will see a wave of new technical regulations. Among the most anticipated changes is the entry of two new engine suppliers—Red Bull Powertrains and Audi. The competition to interpret and adapt to the new regulations successfully will be fierce. Mattia Binotto, the newly appointed COO of Audi’s F1 project, has revealed his thoughts on the immense task facing Audi as they strive to establish themselves in the upcoming seasons.
Reflecting on Honda's mixed experiences offers vital context for understanding the enormity of Audi’s challenge. Honda’s initial return to F1 in partnership with McLaren was marred by issues of engine reliability and performance, leading to an early end to their collaboration. However, Honda found success after teaming up with Red Bull, culminating in a fruitful partnership that is set to end in 2025.
Binotto, drawing from his extensive background with Ferrari, acknowledges the complexity of Audi’s mission. Red Bull Racing’s decision to utilize in-house designed engines, supported by Ford from 2026, has also led some to draw comparisons. Addressing the task ahead, Binotto stated, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I can't say anything about Red Bull. I can only focus on ourselves."
Audi’s approach centers around their commitment to branding their power units, an initiative Binotto views as pivotal. He added:
"It's a huge task, but I think for Audi it's one of the most important ones because being branded by our own power unit, that's a key element of the project. It's a key element of our objectives, being not only a chassis winning a championship in Formula One, but being a full manufacturer, chassis and power unit manufacturer."
From a technical and operational perspective, Binotto notes several critical areas of focus, including reliability, race track management, and the establishment of a robust organizational foundation.
"I've got some experience on the power unit. I know how difficult it is to set up a full organisation, it's not about only design and development. It's all the process towards reliability, race track management. There is much experience that still needs to be learned.
"I think we've got the good people. I think there is all we need to do well and we have the full support. It will be down to us to earn the trust they [at the top of Audi] are giving us. But as I said, it's a very big task, certainly the biggest,"