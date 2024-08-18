Audi Keeps Pressure On Sauber - 'Important For Us To Score Results'
Sauber F1 team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi revealed that Audi has been closely monitoring the team's 2024 performance, noting the lack of points so far this season. He emphasized the need for significant improvements to ensure a smooth transition to the Audi Works team in 2026.
The German manufacturer is pressed into action to enter the world of Formula 1 by announcing a dual management structure that includes the team's CTO and CEO, Mattia Binotto, followed by Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who will take over the role of team principal next year.
Furthermore, Audi has already secured its first driver for the F1 project, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg. Meanwhile, the current lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu under the Stake F1 banner is facing scrutiny due to the team's underwhelming performance, which has left it without a single point this season.
While Alunni Bravi explained that the zero-point result was not a concern yet, it definitely highlights an ongoing challenge within the team that needs attention. He revealed that Audi is committed to allocating more resources to improve performance and the team's structure. Speaking to RacingNews365.com, he said:
"To look at the separation between what we are now and what we will be in 2026 is normal because the foundation of the Audi factory team is the current team.
"There is no concern but of course there is a tension that we need to do the right step, to change and steer in a positive direction for our [2024] season, but there is good support and some tension.
"Audi is providing all the tools in order to make the investment to appoint the people that we need to develop our structure.
"We are still around 600 people, compared to the count of other teams that have at least 1,000 people - these our are direct competitors.
"I'm speaking about Williams and Alpine, not to mention other teams like Aston Martin for instance.
"I don't want to say there is a concern, but we know that we need to change the direction and we need to improve our results.
"We are all together to deliver this better performance."
In addition, Alunni Bravi stated the importance of elevating performance since it would influence the driver's market and attract more talent. He expressed confidence that the team will eventually become competitive as it gets its "elements together." He explained:
"I am always convinced that every day's work has an impact on the future.
"Of course, it is important for us to score results, to position the team and a higher level has an impact on the drivers' market, the [staff] recruitment plan and on the commercial side.
"What makes me optimistic is that the Audi project is such a strong community. We know the challenges but we will be competitive, it is just a matter of time.
"Of course, now we are in a phase that is very far from a competitive shape, but we are working a lot behind the scenes to develop our structure.
"We just need to tie the elements together."