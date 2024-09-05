Audi Reveals Signing Dilemma As Sauber Driver Contracts Approach Expiry
Audi’s Sauber F1 team faces a critical decision between prioritizing youth or experience for their driver lineup next season. This dilemma has surfaced as the current driver contracts are approaching their expiration.
Audi had initially aimed to recruit Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season to complement Nico Hulkenberg. However, the Spanish driver opted to join Williams due to concerns about the competitiveness of Audi’s project. This setback comes as the team is transitioning into a full works team status by 2026, further complicating their current situation.
Mattia Binotto, recently appointed as Audi's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer, has taken on the responsibility of resolving the driver lineup issue. Commenting on the importance of this decision, Binotto stated to Autosport:
“It's a couple of weeks I'm there, so it's early for me.
“But it's definitely something that we need to judge: are we going for experience or something else?
“This is a project which is looking to a long term objective, so [the question is] what's the best for us from now to the final goal?
“Is it more having short term experience and then moving to something different? We need to decide and today I think we are not in the position to answer.
“We are certainly listening to all potential drivers. We are certainly evaluating what the pros and the cons are for the best compromise.”
In terms of potential drivers, the team is considering a mix of experienced candidates and emerging talents. Valtteri Bottas, currently with Sauber, is a strong favorite for a contract extension, leveraging his extensive F1 experience. On the other hand, young talents include Theo Pourchaire, the current reserve driver for Sauber and an F2 champion, and Gabriel Bortoleto, an emerging star in Formula 2. Other names under consideration are Mick Schumacher, Liam Lawson, and Bottas's teammate Zhou Guanyu.
Binotto is clear about the criteria and timing for the decision, explaining:
“We will decide as soon as possible, no doubt, because we need to set up the team for next year and for the future.
“We need to, as well, stop any speculations, because it is not in our interest. But so far, there is no decision on what will be best.”
Binotto added:
“Theo is our reserve driver today, so somehow he's already part of the family, and no doubt that he's in our list.
“Gabriel is doing very well today in F2, I think he has shown to be a great talent, and certainly we are looking to what he's doing - as we are looking to many others.
“I don't see these are the only names on which we are focusing our attention. There are many names in the list, with great potential, great expertise, great experience.
“Again, it's a matter of we need to judge what's most important for us in the short, medium and long term, and go for a clear plan - which today I do not have really an answer for now.”