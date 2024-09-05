Audi Tempers Expectations For 2026 F1 Debut - 'Several-Year Program'
Audi's entry into Formula 1, set for 2026, was originally coupled with ambitious goals, including targeting race victories within three years of joining the grid. However, as with many manufacturers before them, the reality of competing at the highest level of motorsport has led to a more measured approach.
Audi AG's CEO, Gernot Dollner, recently admitted that the team has "recalibrated" its timeline, acknowledging that success will take longer than initially projected. While race wins within the first few years remain a target, any serious challenge for titles could take even longer as reported by PitPass.
This recalibration coincides with significant leadership changes within the team. The abrupt departures of former team bosses Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl raised eyebrows, especially as Audi looks to build a strong foundation. Their replacements, including former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, signal that Audi is seeking experienced hands to guide them through their entry into F1.
Binotto and Wheatley bring with them a wealth of knowledge and success, but the task ahead is formidable. Building a competitive F1 team from scratch and aligning the team's infrastructure, technology, and culture with its ambitious goals is a multi-year process. Audi's recalibrated timeline reflects a more cautious and realistic approach, especially given the intense competition in F1, where the margins for success are razor-thin.
Audi’s more grounded outlook might serve them well in the long run, as entering F1 is an immense technical and logistical challenge.
"We are aware it will be a several-year program. We started the discussion of how ambitious we can be but haven't finished that discussion.
"It definitely is the right time," insisted Dollner. "The decision was well-prepared two and a half years ago. We re-evaluated it last year and we believe that F1 and Audi is a perfect fit, it fits to our strategy and we are happy to have this project, knowing that it is ambitious and takes time.
"It was never questioned that F1 is a great motorsport platform," he added. "The pinnacle of motorsports. We just re-evaluated if our set-up was the right one. And then we came over to take complete responsibilities for Sauber earlier than expected, and the second step is a future-oriented management strategy.
"It is a clear structure with clear responsibilities," he said of the new management structure, "and we believe Mattia and Jonathan will be the perfect team to share the responsibilities, and if a last decision will be needed I will take it, but I don't see the need to do so.
"Of course, we discuss important things such as drivers together and come to a shared conclusion."
This underperformance presents a significant hurdle for Audi, which aims to transform Sauber into a competitive outfit by the time it officially joins the grid. Mattia Binotto, newly appointed to lead the effort, has made it clear that this lack of competitiveness is unacceptable, highlighting the urgent need for consistent progress if the team is to be competitive by the time Audi fully takes over.
Binotto's comments reflect the stark reality of their current situation, emphasizing the need for immediate and sustained improvement. "We cannot afford it," he stated, acknowledging the painful position the team is in but also signaling a commitment to turning things around.
Audi's approach, as outlined by Dollner, will be unique in that the F1 team will operate independently of the broader corporate structure of the German manufacturer. Dollner emphasized that this independence is crucial for the team’s progress, enabling faster decision-making without being bogged down by the typical processes of a large corporation. This separation could allow Audi’s F1 program the agility needed to develop quickly and efficiently.
"Only when it comes to marketing and some design aspects, and of course sponsorship, we need the link, but otherwise the decisions have to be taken in Hinwil. That's our first priority."