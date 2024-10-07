Austin GP Organizers Announce Key Changes Ahead Of Race
Organizers of the United States Grand Prix have announced the completion of significant changes at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, ahead of this year's race. These changes have been implemented to address various issues from race in the past, with a primary focus on enhancing track limits and resurfacing.
The resurfacing of the track at COTA is to curb the track limit violations that have been a hot topic in previous races. Last year, the controversy reached a peak when Haas sought an official review of alleged breaches by competitors, which the FIA stewards ultimately dismissed due to insufficient external monitoring capabilities. To tackle this problem head-on, asphalt verges at critical turns (6, 13, 14, and 15) have been narrowed by 1.5 meters and replaced with turf, making it harder for drivers to exceed track limits. Additionally, cameras have been installed to better monitor off-track excursions.
One of the innovative changes involves the adjustments at Turn 11. Previously lined with 'turtle bumps', the area now features a resin-bound gravel-filled insert. This technology, first utilized at Zandvoort, offers a solution that discourages drivers from straying off track while avoiding the hazards associated with loose gravel. This experimental measure is an attempt to find a balance that accommodates both Formula 1 and MotoGP, given that the circuit serves both racing disciplines.
Moreover, the modifications include the replacement of additional kerbs and improvements to drainage systems to handle adverse weather conditions. Promoter Bobby Epstein commented on the changes to Motorsport.com:
“There are some areas where it's hard because, if you run Moto GP and F1 on the same track, one wants gravel in an area where another one wouldn't.
“You can't have both, and you can't cut into the track and put in gravel, then flip it back and hope it stays watertight when you have clay underneath it. So there's some back and forth challenges to it.”
Acknowledging the resurfacing, Epstein explained:
“It was mainly to get rid of the bumps,” added Epstein.
“Some of that track was 12 years old, so it was time. I know Max [Verstappen] gave it a pretty poor review last year. So I hope we hear something positive. I'm certain we're going to hear: ‘This is like a totally new track. It's fantastic.’”
The Austin Grand Prix is set to take place on 18-20 October and is the start of a triple header with the Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix in the weeks to follow.