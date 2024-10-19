Austin GP Qualifying Results: McLaren Celebrates As Late Crash Brings Session To Abrupt End
Lando Norris has secured the pole position for the Austin Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz who will start from the second and third positions, respectively.
What happened in the Austin GP Qualifying session?
Q1
16 minutes to go: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are quick to get out on track. The McLaren drivers are joined by Ferrari, however, Red Bull and Mercedes are still in the pits.
13 minutes to go: Lando Norris sets the time to beat with a 1:34.029.
10 minutes to go: Max Verstappen doesn't let Lando Norris sit at the top for long and puts in a 1:33.690.
9 minutes to go: Track limits become a problem for Charles Leclerc as he has a lap time deleted.
7 minutes to go: Mercedes are yet to find the pace needed. George Russell is currently down in 15th and Lewis Hamilton is in the elimination zone.
5 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc puts his deleted lap time behind him as he goes to the top of the time sheets with a 1:33.241.
3 minutes to go: Both Mercedes drivers are currently at risk. They have returned to the pits for fresh soft tires and will have one last opportunity to get through to Q2.
1 minute to go: A shock for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton locks up in the middle sector, ruining his chances of moving into Q2.
Out in Q1
1. Alex Albon
2. Franco Colapinto
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
12 minutes to go: The first flying laps are now underway with Max Verstappen on used soft tires and his current championship rival Lando Norris on new soft tires.
10 minutes to go: Max Verstappen puts in the fastest time for now and Alpine's Pierre Gasly goes second fastest.
8 minutes to go: Lando Norris knocks Max Verstappen off the top spot as he goes 0.2 seconds faster.
5 minutes to go: The drivers currently at risk of elimination are Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, and Liam Lawson.
1 minute to go: Charles Leclerc manages to get out of the elimination zone and puts the Ferrari third fastest.
Out in Q2
1. Yuki Tsunoda
2. Nico Hulkenberg
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Lance Stroll
5. Liam Lawson
Q3
9 minutes to go: Lando Norris is told by McLaren to "trust the car."
8 minutes to go: Kevin Magnussen puts the first time on the board but is quickly knocked off by George Russell and then Lando Norris.
7 minutes to go: The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc slot into second and third positions, respectively. Max Verstappen is the next to put in a flying lap but is also unable to knock Norris off the top spot.
6 minutes to go: Interestingly, Sergio Perez puts in a time that puts him at eighth fastest. However, this has now been deleted for exceeding track limits so has no time on the board.
2 minutes to go: All drivers are heading out for a final flying lap. Lando Norris is currently in provisional pole position.
0 minutes to go: A late yellow flag is caused as George Russell crashes into the barriers. He is okay and able to get out of the car but it ruins the other drivers final flying laps. As a result, Lando Norris secures pole position.
2024 Austin GP Qualifying Results
(Not including penalties)
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Oscar Piastri
6. George Russell
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Kevin Magnussen
10. Sergio Perez
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Liam Lawson
16. Alex Albon
17. Franco Colapinto
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Lewis Hamilton
20. Zhou Guanyu