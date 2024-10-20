Austin Grand Prix Results: Ferrari Celebrates 1-2 At COTA
Charles Leclerc has celebrated the victory at the 2024 Austin Grand Prix. Joining the Ferrari driver on the podium were his teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Max Verstappen who finished in second and third positions, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Austin Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Lando Norris has a good start off the line but a battle with Max Verstappen, who started from second, saw them both run wide leaving the space for Charles Leclerc to take the lead of the race.
Lewis Hamilton, who started from 17th is already up to 12th position after an incredible start.
Lap 2: Charles Leclerc continues his lead. Max Verstappen is defending his second position from Carlos Sainz who is looking strong behind him.
Lap 3: Lewis Hamilton is out of the race! The seven-time champion suffered from oversteer at Turn 19 and beaches the W15. The safety car is deployed.
Lap 6: Green Flag! Charles Leclerc manages to retain his lead at the restart.
Lap 9: Carlos Sainz, running in third position, reports issues with a lack of power on the exit of corners and that he can smell fuel. Ferrari is looking into it...
Lap 10: Zhou Guanyu spins at Turn 1. He manages to avoid a crash and is able to continue with the race but is now down in 15th.
Lap 15: George Russell is under investigation for potentially pushing Valterri Bottas off the track whilst overtaking.
Penalty: George Russell is handed a 5-second penalty for the move on Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes chief Toto Wolff claims it is a "total joke" on the team radio as others have performed similar moves without punishment.
Lap 16: Carlos Sainz is told to change driver settings by Ferrari which should sort his earlier issues.
Lap 18: Charles Leclerc has now extended his lead to seven seconds on Max Verstappen.
Kevin Magnussen comes into the pits. He goes from seventh to seventeenth.
Lap 19: Pierre Gasly responds with a pit stop.
Lap 21: George Russell overtakes Liam Lawson for eighth position. The British driver is having a fantastic race after starting from the pit lane - apart from his 5-second penalty.
Lap 22: Carlos Sainz pits from third position and comes out in fifth position with hard tires.
Lap 24: Charles Leclerc comments to Ferrari: "Don't leave me out too long. I don't want to be under pressure."
Lap 25: Lando Norris is closing the gap to Max Verstappen, who is struggling with the left-hand side tires.
Lap 26: Max Verstappen pits from second. He comes out in fifth, behind Carlos Sainz.
Lap 27: Charles Leclerc is the next to pit. He changes from medium to hard tires and comes out in third place, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen. He could potentially pull off a one-stop strategy here.
Lap 28: Halfway through the race, both McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are currently in first and second, are yet to pit.
Lap 31: Charles Leclerc overtakes Oscar Piastri for second position. As a result, McLaren calls Lando Norris into pit.
Lap 32: Lando Norris comes out of the pits in fifth position ahead of George Russell. Charles Leclerc is back in the lead of the race.
Lap 33: McLaren now calls Oscar Piastri into the pits from second position, he comes out in fifth position.
Penalty: Pierre Gasly is handed a 5-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage whilst in a battle with Alex Albon.
Penalty: Another 5-second penalty comes in! This time for Yuki Tsunoda for forcing Alex Albon off the track.
Lap 37: Max Verstappen is not happy with the tires. He explained to Red Bull: "These tyres just aren't good. I can't brake, I can't attack anything."
Liam Lawson puts. He comes back out in twelfth position ahead of his VCARB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
Lap 39: Kevin Magnussen is called into the pits with some urgency. He changes for new medium tires but it is not clear why he urgently needed to come in.
Lap 40: Franco Colapinto pits from eighth position and comes out in twelfth position behind Yuki Tsunoda.
Lap 41: Goerge Russell finally pits. He will have to serve his 5-second penalty. He came in from sixth and comes out in eighth. Meanwhile, an exciting battle is going on between Franco Colapinto and Kevin Magnussen. For the time being, the former is able to hold off the Haas driver.
Lap 42: Yuki Tsunoda causes a brief yellow flag in Sector 1 as he spins out at Turn 1. He avoids crashing and continues with the race.
Lando Norris has now closed the gap to Max Verstappen to 1.505 seconds. The fight for third is on.
Lap 44: Lando Norris is now in DRS range of Max Verstappen.
Lap 47: The battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris intensifies! The McLaren driver goes for the overtake at Turn 12, however, Verstappen manages to hold him off. Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto sets the fastest lap of the race from tenth position.
Lap 50: Max Verstappen suffers a lock-up into Turn 12 but manages to keep hold of third position.
Lap 52: Lando Norris gets the overtake done on Max Verstappen. However, he runs wide. At this point, it is not clear if he was pushed off or if he left the track and gained an advantage.
Lap 56: George Russell overtakes Sergio Perez for sixth position.
Penalty: Lando Norris is handed a 5-second penalty for the overtake on Max Verstappen.
2024 Austin Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Max Verstappen
4. Lando Norris (after penalty applied)
5. Oscar Piastri
6. George Russell
7. Sergio Perez
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Liam Lawson
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Kevin Magnussen
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Lance Stroll
16. Alex Albon
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Lewis Hamilton - DNF