Austin Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position At COTA
Max Verstappen has secured the pole position for the Austin Sprint Race tomorrow. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid are George Russell and Charles Leclerc who will be starting the Sprint Race from second and third positions, respectively.
What happened in the Austin Sprint Qualifying session?
SQ1
12 minutes to go: Green light on the session after a three-week break! Red Bull is at the front of the queue to get out of the pits first.
8 minutes to go: Max Verstappen sets the pace with a time of 1:34.698 on the medium tires.
7 minutes to go: Max Verstappen isn't at the top of the time sheets for long as he is out paced by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda.
6 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc is the next driver to set the fastest time with a 1:33.896.
4 minutes to go: The drivers currently in the elimination zone are Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, and Sergio Perez. Perez had put in a faster time but had his time deleted.
2 minutes to go: Sergio Perez manages to get out of the elimination zone despite having a yellow sector 1.
0 minutes to go: Oscar Piastri improves but has his lap time deleted, leaving him out of the session. Alex Albon also had a late session spin, costing him a spot in SQ2.
Out in SQ1
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Esteban Ocon
3. Alex Albon
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Zhou Guanyu
SQ2
10 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton is the first driver out on track for SQ2.
6 minutes to go: Mercedes is showing some strong pace so far this weekend with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time and George Russell behind him in second.
5 minutes to go: Carlos Sainz is the next driver to go fastest, with a time of 1:33.274. The Red Bulls head out for their flying laps.
3 minutes to go: Max Verstappen's first flying lap puts him behind Carlos Sainz in second.
2 minutes to go: The drivers currently in the elimination zone are Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda. Sergio Perez is also at risk in tenth position.
1 minute to go: Max Verstappen reports to Red Bull: "I'm struggling a bit with the ride."
0 minutes to go: Yuki Tsunoda knocks Sergio Perez out of Qualifying!
Out in SQ2
1. Sergio Perez
2. Fernando Alonso
3. Liam Lawson
4. Pierre Gasly
5. Lance Stroll
SQ3
8 minutes to go: The Mercedes are the first out on track again.
Noted incident: The stewards have noted a potential impeding from Pierre Gasly on Franco Colapinto from SQ2. This may be looked at after the session.
3 minutes to go: Stewards confirm there is no further investigation into the incident between Gasly and Colapinto.
2 minutes to go: George Russell currently holds the fastest time followed by his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and Williams's Franco Colapinto. Strangely, all drivers are out on track for a final flying lap apart from the Mercedes drivers who have returned to the pits.
2024 Austin Sprint Qualifying Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. George Russell
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Lando Norris
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Sergio Perez
12. Fernando Alonso
13. Liam Lawson
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Lance Stroll
16. Oscar Piastri
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Alex Albon
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu