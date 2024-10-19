Austin Sprint Race Results: Max Verstappen Makes Comeback At COTA
Max Verstappen has won the Sprint Race in Austin. Closely following the Red Bull driver to cross the line were Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris who finished in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Austin Sprint Race?
Lap 1: Max Verstappen maintains his lead from pole position, holding off the rest of the pack at the start. Lando Norris has a fantastic start moving from fourth to second. George Russell drops down from second to third with both Ferrari's close behind him.
Lap 2: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are battling it out for the fourth position. Luckily, the Ferrari drivers have been able to keep it clean so far.
Lap 4: Carlos Sainz goes for the overtake on his teammate again at Turn 12 but Leclerc fights back and retains his position.
Lap 5: Max Verstappen has now extended his lead to be out of the DRS range of McLaren's Lando Norris.
Lap 5: Carlos Sainz goes for the overtake on Charles Leclerc again but makes it stick this time. He takes fourth position.
Lap 6: George Russell has significantly closed the gap to Lando Norris with the aid of DRS. The Mercedes driver gets close but has not made the move yet.
Lap 8: Fernando Alonso fumes at the newest member of VCARB in an intense battle for 16th position. The Spanish driver says to the team, "the AlphaTauri is an idiot."
Lap 10: George Russell seems to be suffering from significant tire degredation as he is overtaken by Carlos Sainz and then Charles Leclerc.
Penalty: Oscar Piastri is handed a 5-second time penalty for forcing Pierre Gasly off the track.
Lap 13: Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez battle it out for ninth position. The Mexican driver went for the overtake on the VCARB, but Tsunoda temporarily takes the place back. Unfortunatley for the Japanese driver, he is unable to make it stick. Perez takes ninth position.
Lap 14: Oscar Piastri is the next to go for the overtake on Yuki Tsunoda. The VCARB driver runs off the track temporarily but continues on. Tsunoda is defending hard to keep the position, although the VCARB team instructs him to "give the position back," which he is yet to do.
Investigation: Yuki Tsunoda is under investigation for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Lap 16: Oscar Piastri makes the overtake stick this time and takes tenth place from Yuki Tsunoda.
No further investigation on Yuki Tsunoda for allegedly leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Lap 17: Mercedes confirm that both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are struggling with overheating rear tires. Max Verstappen now has a 2.896-second lead on Lando Norris. Norris now has Carlos Sainz within DRS range behind him in third.
Final lap: Lando Norris locks up, leaving it open for Carlos Sainz to take second position. The McLaren driver is now at risk of losing third to Charles Leclerc.
2024 Austin Sprint Race Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Sergio Perez
10. Oscar Piastri
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Lance Stroll
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Liam Lawson
17. Alex Albon
18. Fernando Alonso
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Valtteri Bottas