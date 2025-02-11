Australian Grand Prix to Undergo Big Changes Ahead of 2025 F1 Season Start
The Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne is readying for major changes as it prepares for the 2025 Formula 1 season. This comes in response to the incidents from last year involving drivers George Russell and Alex Albon, which have prompted a comprehensive safety overhaul.
These changes aim to address safety concerns while maintaining the excitement the circuit is known for.
Albert Park has been a prominent feature in the Formula 1 calendar since 1996, celebrated for its high-speed and challenging layout. It is particularly famous for the notorious Turn 6, a quick right-hander that's as risky as it is exhilerating.
Following several incidents in recent years, including two major accidents in 2024 involving George Russell and Alexander Albon, the track will undergo its latest modifications. The FIA, the sport's governing body, along with local authorities like Parks Victoria and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), are working together to implement these necessary changes.
The AGPC, led by Chief Events Officer Tom Mottram, is crucial in coordinating these updates with the FIA. Race Director Niels Wittich identified Turn 6 as a priority area for improvements. On top of this, public park owners, Parks Victoria, play a role in these decisions, such as the task of changing track markings from yellow to white due to the circuit's location in a public space.
The FIA released the following statement:
"Following a review of last year's event at Albert Park, several changes to Turn 6 and Turn 7 have been approved in collaboration with the local ASN and the grand prix organisers. The kerb at the exit of Turn 6 through entry and apex of Turn 7 has been replaced with a single specification of negative kerb.
"This adjustment removes the transition from negative to positive kerb that was present in this area, which previously had been addressed by local modification (grinding) of the kerb to provide a smoother transition between kerb types. The intent is to remove the possibility of this transition destabilizing a car.
"Additionally, the gravel trap now extends to the back of the kerb and the barrier on the left-hand side of Turn 7 has also been moved and re-profiled to mitigate the possibility of a car coming to rest in a position near the racing line following an impact with the energy-absorbing barrier in this area.
"These changes were proposed based on feedback from the FIA Safety Department following their ongoing analysis of all circuits, as well as input from drivers and teams. They aim to provide improvement in safety whilst maintaining corner dynamics and exciting racing."
The Australian Grand Prix for 2025 is scheduled from March 13th to 16th and will include support races from Formula 2, Formula 3, Supercars and the Porsche Carrera Cup. The fan experience is also getting a facelift, with grandstands moving to the outside of the final corner and smaller structures added behind the secondary pit lane.