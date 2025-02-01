Australian Grand Prix Venue Undergoes Transformation To Enhance Safety After 2024 Incidents
Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit, home of the Australian Grand Prix, underwent safety upgrades at Turns 6 and 7 following separate incidents involving George Russell and Alex Albon during the 2024 season.
The Australian GP, kicking off the 2025 season, is set for the race weekend from 14-16 March. The sport's governing body, the FIA, noted the changes that needed to be made from the viewpoint of safety following the incidents from last year.
Russell went off the track at Turn 6 and crashed into the barriers but the impact of the crash sent the car back onto the track. Albon also suffered a big crash in the first free practice. The crashes provided key insights into improving safety measures to prevent more severe accidents.
While Turns 6 and 7 were originally re-profiled to be faster, the FIA has been prompted to adjust the barriers behind the corners. The new barrier angle is designed to reduce the risk of cars rebounding onto the racing line in the event of a crash.
In addition, the gravel trap now extends to the edge of the kerbs, which have been redesigned as negative kerbs sitting lower than the track surface. Unlike higher kerbs that can destabilize cars, these lower kerbs help maintain better control. Confirming the changes to the Albert Park Circuit, an FIA spokesperson said:
"Following a review of last year's event at Albert Park, several changes to Turn 6 and Turn 7 have been approved in collaboration with the local ASN and the grand prix organisers.
"The kerb at the exit of Turn 6 through entry and apex of Turn 7 has been replaced with a single specification of negative kerb.
"This adjustment removes the transition from negative to positive kerb that was present in this area, which previously had been addressed by local modification (grinding) of the kerb to provide a smoother transition between kerb types. The intent is to remove the possibility of this transition destabilizing a car.
"Additionally, the gravel trap now extends to the back of the kerb and the barrier on the left-hand side of Turn 7 has also been moved and re-profiled to mitigate the possibility of a car coming to rest in a position near the racing line following an impact with the energy absorbing barrier in this area.
"These changes were proposed based on feedback from the FIA Safety Department following their ongoing analysis of all circuits, as well as input from drivers and teams. They aim to provide improvement in safety whilst maintaining corner dynamics and exciting racing."