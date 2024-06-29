Austrian GP Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position
Max Verstappen has secured the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix tomorrow. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Lando Norris and George Russell who put in the second and third fastest time, respectively.
What happened during the Austrian GP Qualifying?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Max Verstappen, who secured the victory in the Sprint Race earlier today, is the first out on track.
12 minutes to go: All drivers are now out on track with the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton the last to join the group.
4 minutes to go: Drivers currently at risk include Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg, Logan Sargeant, and Zhou Guanyu.
Out in Q1
1. Alex Albon
2. Lance Stroll
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Logan Sargeant
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
13 minutes to go: Only four cars are on track at the moment - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.
11 minutes to go: The rest of the grid makes their way to the track. Charles Leclerc currently has the fastest time.
4 minutes to go: The drivers currently at risk are Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, and Fernando Alonso.
0 minutes to go: Pierre Gasly has his last lap time deleted as he runs wide and into the gravel.
Investigation: Nico Hulkenberg is under investigation by the Stewards for a potential unsafe release in the pit lane.
Out in Q2
1. Daniel Ricciardo
2. Kevin Magnussen
3. Pierre Gasly
4. Yuki Tsunoda
5. Fernando Alonso
Q3
9 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton has an incident in the pit lane as he knocks over a rear jack whilst he exits the garage.
8 minutes to go: Sky Sports F1 analyst Bernie Collins explains during the broadcast: "Perez and Ocon don't have new sets of soft tyres left for Q3."
3 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton is now under investigation for the pit lane issue, which has been noted as a potential unsafe release.
3 minutes to go: The cars head out for their final flying laps. Max Verstappen is currently in the provisional pole position.
0 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc ran into the gravel trap, ruining his last lap, and Oscar Piastri has his lap time deleted moving him down to seventh position.
Austrian GP Qualifying Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. George Russell
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Oscar Piastri
8. Sergio Perez
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Alex Albon
17. Lance Stroll
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Zhou Guanyu