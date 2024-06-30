Austrian GP Results: Surprise Winner After Penalty-Filled Race
George Russell won the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix. Joining the Mercedes driver on the podium were Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Max Verstappen has a fantastic start, maintaining his lead from pole position. Lando Norris, who started from second, doesn't have as strong a start as Verstappen but is able to hold off George Russell from third. A less than ideal start for Charles Leclerc who gets sandwiched at Turn 1 causing damage to his front wing, he has to return to the pits for a wing change.
Lap 3: A fun battle between the Mercedes drivers as Lewis Hamilton overtakes George Russell at Turn 3 before the latter taking the position back at Turn 4.
Lap 5: Lewis Hamilton gives up a place to Carlos Sainz as he is under investigation for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Once the place is given back, the Stewards confirm 'no further action' is needed.
Lap 14: Although Lando Norris has the fastest lap of the race so far in second, Max Verstappen has extended his lead which is now 5.3 seconds.
Lap 22: Fernando Alonso makes contact with Zhou Guanyu at Turn 3 pushing the Sauber driver off the track. The Spanish driver's move is immediately picked up by the Stewards and is under investigation.
Penalty: Fernando Alonso is handed a 10-second penalty for the move on Zhou Guanyu.
Lap 24: Lewis Hamilton suffers from oversteer when entering the pits, going over the white line.
Penalty: Lewis Hamilton is handed a 5-second penalty for going over the white line whilst entering the pit lane. He is likely to serve this penalty during his next pit stop.
Investigation: The Stewards are also looking into a potential unsafe release from Red Bull and Max Verstappen which could have impeded Lando Norris.
Lap 30: Charles Leclerc is told by Ferrari that he is on track to end up in the points - interesting as he is currently running in 18th position. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen reports to Red Bull that it is "still pretty gusty out here".
Investigation: Sergio Perez is under investigation for potentially speeding in the pit lane.
Penalty: Sergio Perez is handed a 5-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.
Lap 33: The Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, are having a battle. Gasly, who is running behind Ocon, is calling for Ocon to make the overtake on Fernando Alonso.
Lap 34: Charles Leclerc, who is running in 18th position, pits for the third time!
Lap 34: The Stewards state no further action on Max Verstappen for the potential unsafe release.
Lap 35: Fernando Alonso serves his 10-second penalty during a pit stop. Meanwhile, the Alpine's almost collide. Gasly went for the overtake on Ocon but in his defense, the latter sends Gasly wide and over the sausage kerb.
Lap 40: Max Verstappen, who has built a significant 8-second lead, reports issues with the tires. He says, "I don't know what's happening, the tyres are suddenly really bad."
Lap 41: The battle at Alpine continues as Pierre Gasly overtakes Esteban Ocon and is able to make it stick.
Investigation: Alex Albon is under investigation for potentially crossing the white line at the entrance to the pit lane - similarly to Lewis Hamilton earlier in the race.
Lap 43: Lando Norris is slowly closing the gap to Max Verstappen as the reigning champion seems to still be suffering with the tires. The gap is now 6.4 seconds.
Penalty: Alex Albon is handed a 5-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit lane entry.
Lap 51: Max Verstappen claims, "tires are f***ed man." Verstappen has been debating with the Red Bull team about when is best to pit.
Lap 52: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris pit from the front of the pack. Bad news for Verstappen as he has a 6.5 second pit stop.
Lap 52: Max Verstappen pushes hard on the out lap and nearly goes off at Turn 4. The gap is now closing behind him to Lando Norris behind him.
Lap 54: Lando Norris is now within DRS of Max Verstappen.
Lap 54: Lewis Hamilton pits and serves his 5-second time penalty. He is now running in sixth position.
Lap 55: Lando Norris goes for the overtake at Turn 3 but doesn't quite make it happen. Norris claims Verstappen moved under braking. He said over the radio, "He reacted to my move. You're not allowed to do that. He saw me move and then moved."
Lap 57: Max Verstappen on the radio: "It's like there's something wrong with the car man, no grip."
Lap 59: Lando Norris is shown the black and white flag for track limits. One more infringement and he will receive a penalty.
Lap 59: Lando Norris goes for the overtake on Max Verstappen. He makes it happen but runs off the track so has to give the position back to avoid a penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Lap 60: Lando Norris on the radio about Max Verstappen: "He can't keep moving after I've moved, it's just dangerous. We're going to have a big shunt."
Investigation: Lando Norris is under investigation for track limits.
Lap 64: The battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen reaches a head as there is contact between the two at Turn 3. Verstappen suffers from a puncture and Norris also suffers damage. Both cars have to return to the pits. Verstappen can continue with the race but Lando Norris retires from the race. George Russell makes the most of the situation and takes the lead of the race!
Penalty: At the same time, Lando Norris is given a 5-second penalty for track limits.
Lap 65: A virtual safety car is put on the session as the track is cleared.
Penalty: Max Verstappen is handed a 10-second penalty for the collision with Lando Norris. He is currently running in 5th position.
2024 Austrian GP Results
1. George Russell
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Max Verstappen
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Daniel Ricciardo
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Lance Stroll
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Alex Albon
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Fernando Alonso
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Lando Norris - DNF