Austrian GP Sprint Results: Max Verstappen Takes Victory As McLaren Closes Gap
Max Verstappen won the Austrian GP Sprint Race ahead of Qualifying later today. Following the Red Bull driver in crossing the line were Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who finished in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the Austrian Sprint Race?
Formation Lap: An odd moment as the cars line up on the grid before being informed to do another Formation Lap. The race will now be one lap shorter. The FIA later confirmed: "Start aborted. Photographers standing behind barriers in T1 posing a safety risk."
Lap 1: Max Verstappen has a fantastic start and maintains his lead from pole position. However, the McLaren's of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri stay on the back of the Red Bull.
Lap 2: Another great start from Charles Leclerc, who started from tenth, as he is now up to seventh position.
Lap 3: Lando Norris is maintaining pressure on Max Verstappen.
Lap 5: Lando Norris takes the lead of the race from Max Verstappen at Turn 3, however, the Dutchman fights back and retakes the lead at Turn 4. As this fight continues between the front two, Norris's McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri takes his opportunity and overtakes the British driver for second position.
Lap 8: George Russell overtakes Carlos Sainz to take fourth position.
Lap 10: Lando Norris has dropped back slightly from Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
Lap 14: Max Verstappen extends his lead to approximately 2 seconds from Oscar Piastri.
Lap 21: Lewis Hamilton is still within one second of Carlos Sainz as he continues to fight for fifth position.
Investigation: Nico Hulkenberg is under investigation for potentially forcing Fernando Alonso off the track, causing the Spanish driver to end up losing two positions.
Austrian GP Sprint Race Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
4. George Russell
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Charles Leclerc
8. Sergio Perez
9. Kevin Magnussen
10. Lance Stroll
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Nico Hulkenberg
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Fernando Alonso
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Alex Albon
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu