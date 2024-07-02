Austrian GP Steward Johnny Herbert Defends Lando Norris After Max Verstappen Clash
At the recent Austrian Grand Prix, a contentious clash between Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Lando Norris of McLaren unfolded after an intense battle. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who was a Steward at the Grand Prix, has now shared his analysis on the collision, putting the blame on Max Verstappen.
During the race, a dramatic incident occurred when Verstappen and Norris collided, leading to Norris's retirement and a 10-second penalty for Verstappen, who ultimately finished fifth. According to Herbert, who was directly involved in the adjudication process, the fault lay squarely with Verstappen. The penalty also extended to include two points on Verstappen's racing license, reinforcing the severity of the infraction.
Herbert provided a candid insight into the incident and its implications. He explained:
"It was Max’s fault. He is a hard racer. He is very, very hard to beat. He intimidates everybody. That intimidation is something that Lewis. Michael Schumacher, and Ayrton Senna, have always done. When you come up against Max as he is driving today, there’s a point if you’re Lando that you have to say: ‘I am here. I am at your side. You are trying to squeeze me off the circuit. And I am not going to move.’
"Lando did the right thing. He did not move. He did not have to. Some people said he could have moved. But that is not how you beat Max or how you win the Grand Prix. It is the side of Max that has always been part of his armoury. We haven’t seen it for a while, because he has been so dominant. It is interesting to see how he reacts under pressure. He did not agree with the penalty that came his way which also included two points on his license.
"I am sure he will reflect and once he has had time to think about it and look at the video he will understand that that is not a situation he could into again because it might harm his chances of winning the World Championships[ this year.
"It is good that he is under pressure for the first time in a long time. Lando and McLaren have been chipping away at it and now you start seeing those little cracks starting to appear. Max had to go back to his hard self which sometimes just goes over the top and gets himself into trouble."
Herbert also touched on the broader implications of such aggressive driving tactics, noting:
"It is deliberate which is why I use the word intimidation where he goes to the very limits without getting himself in trouble. But he has always had this in his history.
"I like competition because I think it is a very important part of racing. But I sometimes don’t like it when he gets to the point that you are actually forcing a car off the circuit. That is not what it is all about. It is about placing the car. He does place the car very well, but he just has that tendency to put everyone else in a position which goes beyond the drivers’ unwritten code. That is what we saw in Austria."
