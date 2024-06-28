Austrian GP: When And How To Watch Sprint Qualifying
The Austrian Grand Prix weekend is upon us and the Red Bull Ring is host to another Sprint Race. Max Verstappen topped the timesheets during the first, and only, free practice session despite suffering from another small engine issue. Following the Red Bull driver were McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
As a reminder of the 2024 Sprint Race weekend format, the teams and drivers go straight into the Sprint Qualifying session after just one free practice. The Sprint Qualifying determines the starting grid for the Sprint Race which will take place on Saturday. Following the Sprint Race will be Qualifying for the Grand Prix which is set for Sunday.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching the Sprint Qualifying during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 28 June
Sprint Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:30 - 17:14
London: 15:30 - 16:14
Los Angeles: 07:30 - 08:14
New York: 10:30 - 11:14
Tokyo: 23:30 - 00:14
Shanghai: 22:30 - 23:14
How to Watch the Austrian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.