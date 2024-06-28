Austrian Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position
Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Sprint Race ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during Sprint Qualifying in Austria?
SQ1
12 minutes to go: The green light turns on but the drivers decide to remain in the garages.
10 minutes to go: Some action begins with Lewis Hamilton being the first to take to the track.
7 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton suffers from a big slide at Turn 1 but is able to continue with the lap. Although, the lap time is then deleted due to track limits at Turn 6.
4 minutes to go: Max Verstappen currently leads the way followed by George Russell and Carlos Sainz.
2 minutes to go: Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, and Zhou Guanyu are currently the drivers at risk of elimination.
0 minutes to go: Yuki Tsunoda causes a brief yellow flag as he loses control and runs off the track. However, the Japanese driver is able to continue and gets through to SQ2.
A big moment for Logan Sargeant as this marks the first time that the American driver has out-qualified his teammate Alex Albon this season.
Out in SQ1
1. Daniel Ricciardo
2. Nico Hulkenberg
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Alex Albon
5. Zhou Guanyu
SQ2
10 minutes to go: Green light! As opposed to SQ1, approximately half of the drivers don't waste any time getting out on track.
7 minutes to go: Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso. Logan Sargeant, and Yuki Tsunoda are yet to get out on track.
2 minutes to go: Currently at risk are Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Logan Sargeant, and Yuki Tusnoda. However, none of these drivers have set any times yet.
Out in SQ2
1. Kevin Magnussen
2. Lance Stroll
3. Fernando Alonso
4. Yuki Tsunoda
5. Logan Sargeant
SQ3
8 minutes to go: SQ3 is underway but the drivers are in no rush to get out ont rack.
4 minutes to go: Still no drivers on the track as they wait until the last moment, it is likely going to end with a single lap shootout.
2 minutes to go: The drivers are now on track! Lewis Hamilton is the first out! This is going to be tight for time for some of the drivers.
1.5 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc encounters a last-minute issue, temporarily stopping in the pit lane. He manages to get going again but he might not have time to set a lap time.
0 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc does not manage to get to the line in time and is unable to set a time.
Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Sergio Perez
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Charles Leclerc
11. Kevin Magnussen
12. Lance Stroll
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Alex Albon
20. Zhou Guanyu