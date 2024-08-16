Ayrton Senna's First Championship-Winning Car Part Of Insane Display At F1 Exhibition
Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna's 1988 McLaren MP4/4, which helped him dominate the season with
15 out of 16 Grands Prix wins, will be showcased at the Formula 1 Exhibition in London. Powered by Honda's RA168E 1.5-liter V6-turbo engine and widely regarded as one of the most iconic cars in the history of the sport, it featured a staggering 93.8% win ratio.
In 1988, Senna shattered the record for pole positions by securing an astounding 13. His eight victories that season not only overshadowed the seven wins achieved by his McLaren teammate Alain Prost in 1984 but also surpassed the legendary Jim Clark's 1963 record. McLaren's overwhelming dominance that year was further highlighted by their 199 points in the Constructors' Championship, nearly tripling the 65 points earned by their nearest competitors, Ferrari, making it worthwhile for a throwback moment even today.
The Brazilian driver's move from Lotus at the end of 1987 was instrumental in Honda's decision to leave Williams and form one of Formula 1's most iconic partnerships with McLaren. This collaboration led to an era of dominance, with McLaren and Honda securing four consecutive Constructors' and Drivers' Championships. Senna and Prost were the driving forces behind these victories, with Gerhard Berger stepping in to replace Prost and helping secure Senna's final championship triumph in 1991.
McLaren's MP4/4 held the title of Formula 1's most successful car until 2023 when the Adrian Newey-designed Red Bull Racing RB19 shattered records by clinching 21 out of 22 Grand Prix victories. Of these, an astonishing 19 were secured by reigning champion Max Verstappen, further solidifying the RB19's place in F1 history.
Piers Thynne, McLaren F1 Team's chief operating officer, expressed his sentiments on displaying the brand's most successful F1 car, as reported by Racingnews365.com:
“It’s a pleasure to be working closely with The Formula 1 Exhibition London and showcase our most successful grand prix car, Ayrton Senna’s iconic 1988 McLaren MP4/4.
“Senna plays an incredibly important role in McLaren’s Heritage, and we are delighted to continue to celebrate his legacy by giving fans the opportunity to see his first FIA F1 drivers’ championship-winning car up close.”
Tim Harvey, lead curator and producer of the F1 Exhibition, added:
“Ayrton Senna remains one of sport’s most intriguing characters and the global interest in his sublime talent shows no signs of slowing.
"It is a huge privilege to present one of his most iconic cars at our London show.”
The exhibition, opening on August 23 at the London ExCeL Centre, will not only feature Senna's legendary MP4/4 but also include "Once Upon a Time in Formula 1," offering fans a unique glimpse into the sport's rich history through previously unseen footage, interviews, and photographs. Additionally, the exhibition will showcase "Survival," a compelling display that features the remains of Romain Grosjean's destroyed Haas chassis from his harrowing first-lap crash in Bahrain in 2020. Tickets for the exhibition are available on the F1 Exhibition social media channels and its website.