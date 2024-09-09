Azerbaijan GP Organizers Make Awkward Williams Mistake Ahead Of Baku Race
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix organizers put up the posters of former Williams driver Logan Sargeant instead of Franco Colapinto for the upcoming race at Baku. It is assumed that the organizers are unaware of the driver replacement at Williams. Colapinto replaced the sole American driver on the F1 grid after the Dutch Grand Prix.
Formula 1 heads to Baku this weekend for the 17th round of the 2024 season, with McLaren leading the charge against Red Bull in both championships. At Williams, Sargeant was replaced mid-season despite his contract lasting until the end of the year on performance grounds.
Instead, the Grove outfit chose Williams Academy driver Colapinto for the next eight races, who has extensive experience with the team's simulator. In 2025, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will fill the same seat alongside Alex Albon, as Lewis Hamilton shifts to the Maranello outfit.
As the race weekend at Baku approaches, posters displaying Sargeant are expected to be replaced with ones featuring the new Williams driver.
Colapinto's hiring was revealed the week before the Italian Grand Prix. His debut F1 race at Monza saw him finish in an impressive 12th position, despite qualifying 18th. Announcing Sargeant's departure and Colapinto's appointment, team principal James Vowles said in a statement:
“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.
"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.
"We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.
"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.
"Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”
In the same press release, the Argentine driver expressed his readiness to take on the challenge of joining an F1 team mid-season. He said:
“It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of.
"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of.
"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”