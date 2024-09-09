Azerbaijan Grand Prix Set For Extreme Heat In Baku

F1Briefings

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is set for scorching heat, with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Nyck de Vries of Netherlands driving the (21) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 follows Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 30, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) / Red Bull Content Pool

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix promises a scorching weekend in Baku, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 28°C.

Here is the current weather forecast for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, as per Weather.com.

Friday: Free Practice 1 & 2

The first two practice sessions will take place under partly cloudy skies with minimal chances of rain. While the daytime heat will peak at 28°C, there will be a significant drop to 20°C come nightfall. Winds blowing from the north-northeast at speeds up to 20 mph may offer little relief.

Saturday: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying

Weather conditions for Saturday follow a similar pattern. Another partly cloudy day with temperatures once again hitting 28°C will challenge the teams during Free Practice 3 and the Qualifying sessions. A slight drop in humidity to 48% and a change in wind direction to the east-northeast at 15 mph won't do much to mitigate the punishing heat.

Sunday: Grand Prix

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 15th. The race day is predicted to be sunny with a high of 27°C. Winds are expected to remain consistent at 15 mph from the east-northeast, with humidity slightly lower at 47%.

Historically, the Baku City Circuit has presented numerous challenges to the drivers, with its mix of tight corners and long straights. Add scorching heat into the mix, and it becomes a real test. Teams must pay close attention to tire management, which becomes even more critical under extreme temperatures.

Over the years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has gained a reputation for delivering unpredictable and thrilling races. The extreme heat forecasted for this year’s event is likely to exacerbate this unpredictability.

Friday 13 September

Practice 1:

Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Imola: 11:30 - 12:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30

Practice 2:

Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00

Saturday 14 September

Practice 3:

Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 09:30 - 10:30
Los Angeles: 01:30 - 02:30
New York: 04:30 - 05:30
Imola: 10:30 - 11:30
Tokyo: 17:30 - 18:30
Shanghai: 16:30 - 27:30

Qualifying:

Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 13:00 - 14:00
Los Angeles: 05:00 - 06:00
New York: 08:00 - 09:00
Imola: 14:00 - 15:00
Tokyo: 21:00 - 22:00
Shanghai: 20:00 - 21:00

Sunday 15 September

Race:

Local Time: 15:00 
London: 12:00
Los Angeles: 04:00
New York: 07:00
Imola: 13:00
Tokyo: 20:00
Shanghai: 19:00

