Azerbaijan Grand Prix Set For Extreme Heat In Baku
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix promises a scorching weekend in Baku, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 28°C.
Here is the current weather forecast for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, as per Weather.com.
Friday: Free Practice 1 & 2
The first two practice sessions will take place under partly cloudy skies with minimal chances of rain. While the daytime heat will peak at 28°C, there will be a significant drop to 20°C come nightfall. Winds blowing from the north-northeast at speeds up to 20 mph may offer little relief.
Saturday: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
Weather conditions for Saturday follow a similar pattern. Another partly cloudy day with temperatures once again hitting 28°C will challenge the teams during Free Practice 3 and the Qualifying sessions. A slight drop in humidity to 48% and a change in wind direction to the east-northeast at 15 mph won't do much to mitigate the punishing heat.
Sunday: Grand Prix
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 15th. The race day is predicted to be sunny with a high of 27°C. Winds are expected to remain consistent at 15 mph from the east-northeast, with humidity slightly lower at 47%.
Historically, the Baku City Circuit has presented numerous challenges to the drivers, with its mix of tight corners and long straights. Add scorching heat into the mix, and it becomes a real test. Teams must pay close attention to tire management, which becomes even more critical under extreme temperatures.
Over the years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has gained a reputation for delivering unpredictable and thrilling races. The extreme heat forecasted for this year’s event is likely to exacerbate this unpredictability.
