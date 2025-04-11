Bahrain Grand Prix Weather Forecast: Hot Air Racing Expected
Now that the cloudy Japanese Grand Prix is over, the calendar flips over to one of the hottest races of the season in Bahrain.
Notorious for its blistering temperatures and subsequent tire wear, Bahrain is one of the most brutal tracks for any car that struggles to cool down its tires.
There will be no rain all weekend long, only high tempatures and notable winds. While the track itself will not be wet, there is high level of humidity expected for most of the weekend.
More News: F1 Japanese GP Race Pace Data Reveals Shocking McLaren-Verstappen Gap
Friday, April 11: Free Practice 1 and 2
According to F1's forecasts, Free Practice 1 temperatures are expected to be over 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and it will be a bit cooler later in the day for FP2 at 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures on the day can get as high as 93 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wind speeds are expected to be around 18 MPH, and the first day of running will see the most wind all weekend long.
Saturday, April 12: Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
Light, minimal winds are expected for the second day of running, with FP3 forecasted at 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and qualifying again taking a step down to 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
Qualifying temperatures are expected to be around the same as the temperatures during FP2.
More News: What Made Overtaking at the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix So Hard
Sunday, April 13: Race Day
On the day of the Bahrain Grand Prix, temperatures during the race are expected to be around 82 degrees Fahrenheit, with significant heat on track that will challenge the power units.
F1 cars rely on airflow, with air entering the vehicle and exiting hot through the back. The air flows through the suspension and various engine components, which can result in engine failures, as Red Bull faced in 2022.
Depending on the tires selected by Pirelli, numerous two-stop races could occur under these conditions. However, if harder tires are chosen, there may be less risk associated with pit stops during the race.
Based on the forecasts, Friday's running, if there are no major crashes or fires, should give a representative sample of race pace and qualifying simulation; however, the winds could potentially alter the results slightly compared to what Saturday and Sunday should deliver.
Winds are expected to originate from the north all three days, although the wind speed and intensity will diminish throughout the weekend.
More News: Liberty Media Struggling get $180 Million Price Demand for F1 US TV Deal
While there will be no rain to affect the intermediates or wet weather tires, the track is very taxing on every part of the car, making the potential for a safety car high, and tire degradation will be the ultimate key to victory.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.