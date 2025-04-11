Bahrain Grand Prix Weather Forecast: Hot Air Racing Expected

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX — WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK



Settled weekend with mostly clear skies and a few clouds. Near-average temperatures for the time of year. Gusty winds at times, especially Friday afternoon. Very low (<5%) risk of rain.