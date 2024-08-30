Behind-The-Scenes F1 Driver Debates Revealed After Monza Changes
The private WhatsApp group of Formula 1 drivers has been buzzing constantly as drivers debate and discuss the changes made to the kerbs at Monza. The drivers at Autodromo Nazionale Monza were surprised to see that traditional track kerbs on the circuit were replaced by flat ones.
The iconic circuit has recently undergone several changes, including track resurfacing and modifications to the kerbing. Drivers, who had become accustomed to the old kerbs that had been in place for decades, now face flat kerbs that are completely different. These new kerbs will alter how drivers navigate corners, forcing them to relearn the track despite its familiar layout.
F1 drivers concluded on the WhatsApp group that the flat kerbs hadn't enhanced the circuit, despite the new asphalt laid on it. In addition, drivers expressed their grievances that they weren't consulted about the kerb changes through the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) before Monza circuit authorities made the changes.
Formula 1 drivers were upset about not being consulted about a critical factor like kerbing, which holds the power to significantly change the driving experience at Monza. Chairman of the GPDA, Alex Wurz, confirmed that discussions took place between drivers throughout Thursday on WhatsApp and explained the repercussions of losing the old kerbs. Speaking to Autosport, he said:
“Yes, we debated the changes today in our chat group.
“And whilst I have not driven the new kerb layout in Monza, the old kerb situation at corners like Ascari was such a rewarding precision work for drivers.
“As track designer I would have not accepted money to change those kerbs. They did not seem dangerous to me and have been an integral part of the track’s character.
“Ok, it’s the same for everyone but it is not the first track which lost character going to standard kerbs. The same happened in Brazil, which had its own sweet tricks with the kerbs.”
In the past, Monza's high kerbs have sparked controversies and incidents, but they also provided a distinctive challenge, especially at the Ascari chicane, which many felt added to the complexity and appeal of the track, something that drivers enjoyed playing with. Wurz added:
“It is hard to explain, but the unique kerb Monza had there meant that just a few millimetres' difference in placing the car meant you had understeer or oversteer, because the small water drainage dip grabbed the front tire or it did not.
“As a driver you played with that, and man was it cool to nail it. It was suiting the Monza track with its style, nature and unique character.”