Belgian GP Qualifying Results: Charles Leclerc Secures Surprise Pole Position
Charles Leclerc has secured pole position for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix after putting in the second fastest time during Qualifying behind Max Verstappen who has a 10-place grid penalty. Joining the Ferrari driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton who will start from second and third, respectively.
What happened during the Belgian GP Qualifying session?
Q1
Green Flag! The session is underway! Luckily for Lance Stroll, Aston Martin has been able to repair his car in time after his nasty crash during FP3 earlier today.
16 minutes to go: McLaren informs Lando Norris that rain is expected in 2 minutes.
12 minutes to go: Max Verstappen sets the pace to beat early on with a time 1.4 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri.
5 minutes to go: Currently in the elimination zone are Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Logan Sargeant, and Lance Stroll.
2 minutes to go: George Russell now finds himself in the elimination zone. Sergio Perez is currently in the thirteenth position, dangerously close to being knocked out.
Investigation: Zhou Guanyu is set to be investigated after the session for potentially impeding Max Verstappen.
Out in Q1
1. Nico Hulkenberg
2. Kevin Magnussen
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Logan Sargeant
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
12 minutes to go: Max Verstappen claims it is now raining on the track but the Red Bull team tell him that it is just very fine drizzle.
9 minutes to go: Max Verstappen sets the time to beat once again.
6 minutes to go: Sergio Perez reports that the raining is now coming down harder than before.
3 minutes to go: Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, and Lance Stroll are currently in the elimination zone.
Out in Q2
1. Alex Albon
2. Pierre Gasly
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Lance Stroll
Q3
10 minutes to go: Max Verstappen is the last out on track. Red Bull seem to be confident that rain is not going to interrupt the session.
6 minutes to go: Max Verstappen taken provisional pole, although he will be taking a 10-place grid penalty, followed by Sergio Perez who has put in the second fastest time so far.
2 minutes to go: It is currently standing as Max Verstappen followed by Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris.
1 minute to go: Lando Norris reports that the rain is worsening.
2024 Belgian GP Qualifying Results
Not including grid penalties for Max Verstappen (10 places) and Yuki Tsunoda (60 places).
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Sergio Perez
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Lando Norris
6. Oscar Piastri
7. George Russell
8. Carlos Sainz
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Alex Albon
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Lance Stroll
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Zhou Guanyu