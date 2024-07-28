Belgian Grand Prix Results after Disqualification Confirmed
The Belgian Grand Prix, renowned for its challenging track, concluded with a significant disqualification that significantly changed the final standings of the race. Following a comprehensive review by race stewards, George Russell was disqualified, losing him his second win of the season.
The Mercedes driver, who initially finished first, saw his car rais alarms in regards to its compliance with minimum weight requirements.
The official letter from the FIA stated:
"After the Race, car number 63 was weighed and its weight was 798.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1. After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed. The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled. The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor. As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the Competition, I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration."
After a meeting between the Stewards and Mercedes representatives, it was confirmed that Russell had been disqualified from the race, leaving his teammate Lewis Hamilton with his second victory of 2024..
"The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director, and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director. Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor. During the hearing, the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team. The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied."
Updated 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Results
1st: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2nd: Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +7.612s
3rd: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +9.920s
4th: Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +14.650s
5th: Lando Norris, McLaren, +16.407s
6th: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +16.585s
7th: Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +26.185s
8th: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +34.789s
9th: Esteban Ocon, Alpine, +37.107s
10th: Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri, +39.746s
11th: Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +40.789s
12th: Alex Albon, Williams, +44.958s
13th: Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +49.756s
14th: Kevin Magnussen, Haas, +49.979s
15th: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, +50.956s
16th: Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, +52.356s
17th: Logan Sargeant, Williams, +55.173s
18th: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, +76.091s
19th: Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, (DNF)
20th: George Russell, Mercedes, (Disqualified)