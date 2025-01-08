Belgian Grand Prix Safeguards Its F1 Future With New Rotational Contract
The Belgian Grand Prix has safeguarded its spot on the Formula 1 calendar by signing a new six-year deal starting from 2026 to 2031. The iconic circuit built in 1921, holds huge importance in F1's storied history since it was one of the seven circuits to be part of Formula 1’s maiden championship in 1950 and has since hosted 57 Grands Prix.
The contract extension is the first of its kind as it will be on a rotational basis. The race will be held on four out of the six years between 2026 and 2031 (2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031).
This announcement comes in the wake of the sport's expansion to new locations across the world and as a result, several European circuits are expected to be dropped from the F1 calendar, or they will exist on a rotational basis to make way for new Grand Prix locations in emerging markets.
The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, scheduled for July 25-27, will feature the return of the F1 Sprint and offer fans an action-packed weekend. Spanning 7.004 km, the circuit is the longest on the F1 calendar, known for its thrilling combination of long straights and fast corners, including the popular Eau Rouge and Raidillon sections leading to the Kemmel straight. Speaking on the extension of the contract, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said:
"The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.
"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1. In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium."
Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice President of the Walloon Government and Minister of the Economy added:
"I am delighted that the Belgian Grand Prix – a must-attend event for Wallonia – has been confirmed on the F1 calendar for several years.
"The circuit provides the Region with high-quality sports infrastructure capable of hosting exceptional events, and thanks to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Spa-Francorchamps, and through it, Wallonia, is placed at the centre of global attention.
"In addition to this international showcase, the event generates significant economic benefits for Wallonia, as well as for Belgium. The extension of this relationship over several years will also allow the circuit teams to plan for the future, which is hugely positive."
Melchior Wathelet, President of Spa Grand Prix, and Vanessa Maes, CEO of Spa Grand Prix, added:
"We are both very proud of this renewal, which reflects the mutual trust built as we have upgraded our infrastructure and delivered record attendance and fantastic fan experience over recent years.
"This contract extension has once again been made possible thanks to the support of the Walloon Government but also the fans of what we believe is the most beautiful circuit in the world. Together we are strengthening our commitment to the development of our wonderful region."