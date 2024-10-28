Bellagio Las Vegas Returns With Insane Grand Prix Experiences
The Bellagio Las Vegas is bringing back insane experiences to the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Bellagio Fountain Club and Shoey Bar.
Bellagio Fountain Club
The Bellagio Fountain Club stands out as one of the most luxurious experiences for the Grand Prix weekend. Guests are promised an exclusive race-watching atmosphere complemented by world-class amenities. Facilities at the club include private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks, as well as front-row seats at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner's Stage.
A commendable lineup of celebrated chefs, including Mario Carbone, David Chang, Alain Ducasse, Masaharu Morimoto, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, will craft exquisite food to be available at the hospitality suite, included in the ticket price.
In addition to gourmet experiences, the Bellagio Fountain Club will immerse guests in the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas. Exclusive performances by iconic artists will complement the on-track action, accompanied by an open bar curated by master sommeliers and award-winning mixologists.
Bellagio Shoey Bar
A fun addition to the race weekend is the Shoey Bar, which is located outside the Bellagio. Known for crafting cocktails using racing shoes, the bar is a nod to the iconic 'Shoey' started by former driver Daniel Ricciardo.
From a special "gold Shoey" to unique "Shoe-Skis" for toast-worthy moments, the Shoey Bar provides a novel and photogenic experience to the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
Bellagio Accommodation
The Grand Prix experience also extends to accommodation, with comprehensive packages available. Guests can purchase three-day event tickets alongside stays at MGM Resorts properties, conveniently located within walking distance from the event.
MGM Resorts International's Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy, Andrew Lanzino, commented:
"Bellagio Fountain Club's debut at last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix event surpassed all expectations.
"Following the incredible reception from our guests last year, the team is hard at work crafting plans for an even more exceptional experience when racing's most exciting event returns toLas Vegas."
Ticket pricing covers a broad range, catering to various preferences and budgets. General admission to the Grand Prix weekend starts at $150, while those looking for an enhanced experience can opt for grandstand tickets, which begin at $1,500. For the Bellagio Fountain Club, packages start at $12,500 per person, providing three-day access coupled with premium dining and exclusive amenities.
The race weekend is set to kick off the final triple-header of the 2024 season on 21-23 November. It will be closely followed by the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.