Bernie Ecclestone’s Brutal Take on Rejecting a Knighthood Revealed
Bernie Ecclestone, known for his remarkable influence over Formula 1, turned down a knighthood back in 1990 and has now opened up about his reasons for doing so.
Bernie, who recently turned 94, has always been a polarizing figure within the motorsport community. His name is almost synonymous with the evolution of Formula 1 from just another racing series to an unparalleled global sporting spectacle. Turning down a prestigious honor like a knighthood, an accolade cherished by some of the most renowned figures in F1 such as Lewis Hamilton and Jackie Stewart, stands out as another bold decision in Ecclestone's storied life.
Back in 1990, the knighthood was offered on the basis of his contributions to the sport, as he managed to place Formula 1 firmly on the global map, working through complex negotiations and securing monumental television deals.
But Ecclestone opted out of the accolade, and his reasoning seemingly stems from personal motives rather than any need for public acknowledgment.
“Whatever I did, I did for myself. If somebody benefited from that, good. But it was never my intention.”
His views on the honors system itself are rather unconventional.
"I thought these awards should only be for people who had captured a country, gone back to the Queen, and given her the keys. ‘There you go, we’ve captured India.’" Ecclestone shared.
Despite declining a formal title, Ecclestone's influence on Formula 1 is undeniably regal in its own form. During his tenure, he modernized the sport, transforming it into a billion-dollar brand by selling television rights across the globe, securing extensive sponsorships, and organizing racing events in key international arenas.
However, his leadership and business strategies were far from being acclaimed by everyone in the paddock. He often found himself clashing with teams, drivers, and even regulatory bodies on various issues. Amidst these disagreements, his priority remained the profitability and popularity of Formula 1, and it worked for the most part.
Reflecting more on his relationship with public recognition, Ecclestone shared, “I’m probably praised for a lot of things that I don’t deserve. I’m not looking for it, though. I’m not hoping that people stop me on the pavement. If they want to do it, good on them. What I don’t like is when they say something that isn’t genuine.”
Ecclestone’s legacy remains one of contention; while some praise him as a visionary who brought Formula 1 to the global stage, others see him as someone whose primary aims were profit-driven rather than focusing on fair competition and the sport’s holistic growth. Regardless of how you feel, he is a skilled and talented businessman who has never pretended to be anything other.
Despite his official departure from Formula 1, and even following his recent conviction of tax fraud in 2023, Bernie’s influence tends to linger. His controversial yet charismatic personality ensures that his perspectives continue to command attention, long beyond his direct involvement in the sport.
