Brazil Qualifying Results: McLaren On Top After Chaotic Red Flag-Filled Session
Lando Norris has secured the pole position for the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix. Joining the McLaren driver at the front of the grid will be George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda who will start from second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Brazilian GP Qualifying session?
Q1
18 minutes to go: We have a green flag on Qualifying after it was postponed for extreme weather yesterday. It is still wet on track but it has been declared safe to get out.
16 minutes to go: Yellow Flag in sectors 2 and 3. Liam Lawson has gone off at Turn 12 but manages to avoid crashing. He continues with the session.
14 minutes to go: Another yellow flag! Zhou Guanyu has the same issue as Liam Lawson and is also able to avoid crashing.
13 minutes to go: And it's another yellow flag! It's now Lance Stroll off at Turn 12. He runs onto the grass but returns to the track without issue.
11 minutes to go: Valtteri Bottas goes onto Intermediate tires, however, he quite quickly runs off the track. Might be too early.
10 minutes to go: George Russell and Carlos Sainz almost touch at Turn 12.
8 minutes to go: RED FLAG! Franco Colapinto has crashed into the barriers at Turn 3. The Argentine driver confirms that he is okay but the medical car has been deployed.
The clock has stopped but this could be terrible news for those currently in the elimination zone as it looks as though more rain is coming. Currently in the elimination zone are Colapinto's Williams teammate Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, and Lewis Hamilton.
Another issue for Williams is the minimal time between Qualifying and the Grand Prix to get the necessary repairs done before the race.
Green Light! The session resumes. All drivers are on wet tires.
3 minutes to go: Yellow Flag in sector 3. Nico Hulkenberg goes off at Turn 12. He is able to continue.
2 minutes to go: Currently in the elimination zone are Liam Lawson, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Oliver Bearman, and Zhou Guanyu.
Out in Q1
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Oliver Bearman
3. Franco Colapinto
4. Nico Hulkenberg
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
15 minutes to go: Q2 is a go! All drivers are on wet tires apart from McLaren's Oscar Piastri who is on Intermediate tires.
10 minutes to go: Oscar Piastri goes 3rd fastest on the intermediates. This could spur on the other drivers to move to the inters.
8 minutes to go: A brief yellow flag as George Russell spins out at Turn 10. He avoids crashing and continues with the session.
6 minutes to go: RED FLAG! Carlos Sainz crashes into the barrier at Turn 2. The Spanish driver confirms he is ok.
Currently in the elimination zone are Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, and Esteban Ocon.
Green Light! The session resumes.
2 minutes to go: The drivers currently in the elimination zone are Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Esteban Ocon.
1 minute to go: RED FLAG! Lance Stroll has crashed into the wall at Turn 3. Thankfully the driver is ok.
This is terrible news for Red Bull as Q2 will not be resumed, and both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are out.
Out in Q2
1. Valtteri Bottas
2. Max Verstappen
3. Sergio Perez
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Pierre Gasly
Q3
12 minutes to go: McLaren reports to Lando Norris that they think more rain is coming in five minutes.
7 minutes to go: RED FLAG! Another red flag as Fernando Alonso crashes into the wall at Turn 11. Aston Martin now has a lot of work to do before the Grand Prix to repair both Alonso and Lance Stroll's cars.
At the time of the red flag, Land Norris is on provisional pole followed by Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri, and Esteban Ocon. As the rain is predicted to intensify, these could be the fastest times of the session.
Green light! Q3 is away again.
3 minutes to go: RED FLAG! After a brief yellow flag as Yuki Tsunoda runs off, Alex Albon has a significant crash at Turn 1. He reports that he is okay but the car is not. Williams now have two cars to assess and repair before the Grand Prix.
Green light with three minutes remaining of Q1.
2024 Brazilian GP Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. George Russell
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Esteban Ocon
5. Liam Lawson
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Alex Albon
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Lance Stroll
11. Valtteri Bottas
12. Max Verstappen (Not including a 5-place grid penalty for the race)
13. Sergio Perez
14. Carlos Sainz
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Lewis Hamilton
17. Oliver Bearman
18. Franco Colapinto
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Zhou Guanyu