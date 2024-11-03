Brazilian GP Results: Alpine Celebrates Double Podium In Sao Paulo After Chaotic Race
Max Verstappen has won the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix at the iconic Interlagos circuit. Joining the Red Bull driver on the podium were Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix?
Formation Lap: Lance Stroll is out on the Formation lap! He loses control at Turn 4 and clips the wall. As he tries to get back onto the track, he becomes beached in the gravel. This leads to an aborted start so another Formation Lap gets underway.
There has now been some confusion on how to deal with an aborted start. Half of the grid went ahead with another Formation Lap but some stayed in the grid boxes.
Investigation: Lando Norris is under investigation for a potential starting procedure infringement. This is because he continued with the second Formation Lap when there was no green light. However, many of the other drivers followed him with this.
Lap 1: George Russell has a fantastic start and overtakes pole-sitter Lando Norris to take the lead of the race. Yuki Tsunoda holds his third-place.
Further back, Max Verstappen also has an amazing start from 17th up to 11th.
Sergio Perez has a spin at Turn 10 and goes to the back of the field.
Lap 2: Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton for tenth position. He has gained 7 positions since the start.
Lap 4: Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto have a moment. The Haas driver taps the back of Colapinto as the latter breaks more than he expected. Bearman goes from 13th to 17th.
Lap 5: Max Verstappen is now in ninth after overtaking Pierre Gasly. At the front, Lando Norris and George Russell are continuously setting the fastest laps.
Lap 6: Max Verstappen up into eighth as he overtakes Fernando Alonso.
Investigation: George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson are also under investigation for a potential starting procedure infringement, similarly to Lando Norris.
Penalty: Oliver Bearman is handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto.
Lap 12: Lewis Hamilton runs wide at Turn 12 causing a brief yellow flag. He then gets into a battle with Williams's Franco Colapinto and loses the spot. Hamilton is now in 13th.
Lap 13: Max Verstappen is now running in sixth position with his sights set on Charles Leclerc.
Lap 16: Lando Norris reports that he is struggling to overtake. He says to McLaren: "I'm struggling to overtake, so slow on the straight."
Lap 21: Lewis Hamilton claims the W15 is "undrivable" due to braking and handling issues.
Lap 25: Charles Leclerc is the first to pit. He comes in from fifth and comes out in 13th. He has changed to another set of intermediates rather than full wet tires despite the heavy rain.
Lap 26: Liam Lawson runs off the track. He goes from 6th to 9th.
Lap 27: Esteban Ocon gets into third position as he overtakes Yuki Tsunoda.
Lap 28: Virtual Safety Car as Nico Hulkenberg beaches the Haas at Turn 1 on the tarmac. This leads to the majority of the drivers pitting.
Lap 29: Nico Hulkenberg manages to get the Haas going again, and he continues!
Penalty: Oscar Piastri has been handed a 10-second penalty for causing a crash Liam Lawson.
Lap 30: The safety car has been deployed due to the wet weather. Esteban Ocon is currently in the lead ahead of Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly.
Lap 32: RED FLAG! Big crash from Franco Colapinto on the run up the hill towards the finish line. The Argentine driver confirms that he is okay.
This has worked in Esteban Ocon's favor as he is yet to pit.
DISQUALIFICATION: Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified for continuing with the race after receiving assistance from marshalls.
It is set to be a rolling start when the race gets going again.
Lap 34: Esteban Ocon retains his lead at the restart. Oliver Bearman has a moment running over the grass but he continues.
The track is clearly still wet and the cold tires have led Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to both run off the track but they continue.
Lap 36: Oliver Bearman runs wide at Turn 6, losing control and touching the barriers. He manages to reverse and get going again.
Lap 38: Esteban Ocon has extended his lead to 3.1 seconds from Max Verstappen.
Lap 40: SAFETY CAR! Carlos Sainz crashes into the wall at Turn 8.
Lap 42: The Safety Car will end this lap.
Lap 43: Max Verstappen takes the lead from Esteban Ocon on the restart. Lando Norris has a terrible restart as he runs off the track onto the grass. He avoids a crash but loses a coupe of places.
Lap 44: Fernando Alonso goes off causing a brief yellow flag. He runs wide at Turn 12, goes through the grass, but continues.
Lap 50: Max Verstappen has extended his lead to 5.8 seconds on Esteban Ocon.
Lap 52: A close battle between Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda. The McLaren driver manages to fend off Tsunoda to retain 7th position.
Lap 55: Another close battle between Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson, bringing back memories of the Mexican Grand Prix. The pair have slight contact but are able to continue. Lewis Hamilton, who was running just behind, makes the most of it and overtakes Sergio Perez for tenth position.
Lap 64: Max Verstappen now has a 14.375-second lead on the two Alpine drivers.
Lap 67: Fernando Alonso reports that his back is hurting due to the bumpy surface of the track. He says he "will finish the race for the mechanics."
2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen - Fastest Lap
2. Esteban Ocon
3. Pierre Gasly
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lando Norris
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Liam Lawson
10. Lewis Hamilton
11. Sergio Perez
12. Oliver Bearman
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Carlos Sainz - DNF
17. Franco Colapinto - DNF
18. Nico Hulkenberg - DSQ
19. Alex Albon - DNS
20. Lance Stroll - DNS