Brazilian Sprint Results: McLaren Celebrates In Sao Paulo
Lando Norris won the 2024 Brazilian Sprint Race at the iconic Interlagos circuit. Following the McLaren driver were his teammate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen who finished in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Brazilian Sprint Race?
Lap 1: It's a clean start with the McLaren drivers holding their positions. Oscar Piastri continues the lead from pole followed by Lando Norris. Max Verstappen, who started from 4th is not able to gain any positions at the start.
Oliver Bearman, who is standing in for Kevin Magnussen at Haas, lost a couple of positions at the start as well as Lewis Hamilton. They now run in 12th and 14th, respectively.
Lap 2: DRS Enabled. Max Verstappen is very close to Charles Leclerc but is currently unable to get past him.
Lap 3: A couple of great battles between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The Red Bull driver is making multiple attempts at an overtake but Leclerc is defending hard.
Lap 5: Charles Leclerc is now within DRS range of Lando Norris in second.
Lap 6: Lando Norris is reporting to McLaren that he is faster than Oscar Piastri. However, the team is wary of losing the position to Charles Leclerc.
Lap 9: Oliver Bearman overtakes his Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg. Shortly after, Hulkenberg then loses another place to Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
Lap 10: Oscar Piastri is told to give Lando Norris DRS. Charles Leclerc is within DRS range of Norris, so this will take that advantage away from the Ferrari driver.
Lap 11: Sergio Perez overtakes Oliver Bearman for ninth position. He now runs behind VCARB driver Liam Lawson.
Lap 12: A DRS train has now formed at the front of the grid with Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen.
Lap 13: The battle for third intensifies again, with Max Verstappen challenging Charles Leclerc. If McLaren were to swap drivers as Lando Norris is fighting for the championship, this could be a good time to do it.
Lap 15: Charles Leclerc is now out of DRS range of Lando Norris.
Lap 16: Lando Norris is informed that the team is happy for the drivers to maintain the current positions with Charles Leclerc out of DRS, but then to swap on the last lap.
Lap 18: Max Verstappen finally gets the overtake done on Charles Leclerc at the run down to Turn 4. He takes third position.
Lap 19: Red Bull encourages Max Verestappen: "Come on mate. Chase them down."
Lap 20: After an earlier failed attempt, Sergio Perez overtakes Liam Lawson for eighth position, which is the last point-earning place in the sprint.
Lap 21: Yellow Flag in Sector 2! Nico Hulkenberg has pulled over with smoke coming out the back of the Haas - a suspected exhaust issue. He is out of the race.
Lap 22: McLaren swaps the drivers. Lando Norris now takes the lead. However, Oscar Piastri is now facing the threat of Max Verstappen.
Virtual Safety Car: This will likely run until the end of the race whilst Hulkenberg's car is removed from the track. If so, Piastri's second place is safe.
Lap 24: The virtual safety car ends on the last lap! Oscar Piastri holds off Max Verstappen.
2024 Brazilian Sprint Race Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri - Fastest Lap
3. Max Verstappen
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Sergio Perez
9. Liam Lawson
10. Alex Albon
11. Lewis Hamilton
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Oliver Bearman
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Fernando Alonso
19. Lance Stroll
20. Nico Hulkenberg - DNF