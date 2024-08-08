Breaking: Adidas and Puma Battle for Audi's Coveted F1 Sponsorship - Report
Adidas and Puma are reportedly vying for the lucrative opportunity to become the official apparel sponsor of Audi’s new Formula 1 team. As Audi prepares to make its grand entry into F1 through a partnership with Sauber by 2026, the competition heats up with potentially huge financial implications.
Audi's move into F1 with Sauber comes as part of a broader plan to grow its global brand presence. This collaboration, already fortified by technical partnerships with major players such as BP and Castrol, sets the stage for a debut that could reshape the team’s commercial appeal.
The battle for sponsorship is currently led by Adidas, according to a report from SportsBusiness. Adidas appears to be ahead in negotiations, with the deal speculated to be worth around $30 million annually. This development follows Adidas's rising presence in the sport, including a new agreement to outfit Mercedes in 2025, further displacing Puma who previously held the position.
Puma, however, is not taking a step back. With a strong current engagement with the Ferrari F1 team, Puma has been seeking ways to expand its influence within the sport, aiming to capitalize on the extensive marketing platform that Formula 1 provides, especially in the United States.
Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, expressed his enthusiasm about the growing F1 market across the pond.
“The three races in the United States have brought great visibility and interest to this sport even in the US, and Formula 1 is a big business,” he stated. Gulden further hinted at movements within the industry: “Most of the contracts in F1 regarding technical sponsors expire in 2026. We are talking with several teams, and the plans are so advanced that I can’t say anything. We will do so as soon as we can.”
The strategic significance of this sponsorship extends beyond mere logo placement. For Adidas and Puma, securing a deal with Audi means not just improved brand visibility but also greater influence over how the brand is perceived in markets worldwide. For Audi, partnering with a globally recognized apparel brand helps solidify its foothold in the sport, while also boosting their credibility and, of course, their revenue.
Audi recently officially named Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing's sporting director, as Team Principal for its upcoming team.
“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last eighteen years and will leave with many fond memories," Wheatley said. "However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.
"Also I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.“