Briatore Fuels Alpine Shake-Up Speculation With Further Colapinto Endorsement
Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has claimed that new reserve driver Franco Colapinto is one of the team's most important "assets" for the future. The statement arrives amid rumors that rookie Alpine driver Jack Doohan, who steps into the team's F1 machinery this season, could be replaced by Colapinto.
The Argentine impressed the F1 community last year while performing a reserve driver role for Williams, securing four points in the first five Grands Prix. While his rookie crashes also became a highlight later on, Briatore was impressed by Colapinto's capabilities.
Although the Enstone outfit signed Doohan, who awaited his premier class racing debut on the sidelines, replacing Esteban Ocon, Briatore's praise for Colapinto and his comments on parting ways with any driver who underperforms this year suggest that he is eager to pitch Colapinto as a full-time driver.
While Pierre Gasly's potential exit could be ruled out given his podium finishes from 2024 and considering he is the most experienced driver in the team, fingers point at Doohan currently, and it remains to be seen if he can meet Briatore's expectations in the upcoming season. Addressing Colapinto's signing and how he wished to eagerly have him on board, Briatore told Argentine broadcaster Eltrece, as quoted by Motorsportweek.com:
“He’s quick, he’s a very, very good driver.
“He needs some experience, but we believe in Franco.
“We were fighting to have Franco in the team.
“And for the future, Franco is one of the most important assets for us.”
He added:
“In Formula 1, what is important is the timing.
“He’s a nice guy, and he respects the sponsors – he has a very good conversation with all the engineering.
“He’s working very hard in this moment with us, I’m very happy.”
Briatore refused to address the speculation about Colapinto replacing Doohan this season but stressed that Alpine will provide him with all the necessary tools and support for him to be able to do his job. He added:
“The promise is we will try all the best to put Franco in the position to do the job.
“This is what we need to be doing.
“We do all the effort with the engineers to make sure he has the right car to do the job.
“And after [that], we’ll see.”
Colapinto stated during the F175 season launch that his decision to join Alpine was driven by the greater opportunity it provides for securing a full-time racing seat in the future. He said:
“In the end, Alpine was the best option, and the one that gave me more opportunities for a main driver seat in the future."