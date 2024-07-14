British F4 Race Cancelled After Start Chaos Sees Multiple Crashes - Deleted Video Goes Viral
A monumental error with the flickering starting lights caused a start line crash involving several cars during Race 2 of the British F4 round at Zandvoort, leading to the race being canceled. Shortly after, the race broadcast was made unavailable to the public.
The five red lights that signal the start of the race went out, and then almost instantly came back on. This unusual procedural error startled the field, causing some drivers to remain stationary while others proceeded with their start. Despite the deployment of numerous yellow flags, the resulting chaos led to a severe crash that the marshals could not prevent.
Fortunately, the crash wasn't at high speed, and although there is bound to be some damage to the cars, there is currently no indication that anyone was injured. After 19 seconds, the race was red-flagged, and the live stream was swiftly deleted.
After the unexplainable disaster, British F4 took to social media platform X stating: "Unfortunately, Race 2 has been abandoned and will be rescheduled for tomorrow. Time TBC - we'll keep you updated." A few hours later, the sport's official website gave out a brief statement with details of the rescheduled time. It read:
"Unfortunately, due to an incident at the start of Race 2 following a technical issue at the circuit, the second British F4 race at Zandvoort Circuit was abandoned.
"This race has been rescheduled for 08:10 CEST on Sunday 14 July. The final race of the event has been moved back by 10 minutes and will now start at 13:55 CEST."
While details remain unclear and the identities of all involved drivers are not confirmed, clips circulating on social media suggest the following drivers were involved in the collision: Rowan Campbell-Pilling, Alex Ninovic, Ernesto Rivera, Abbi Pulling, Maxwell Dodds, Reza Seewooruthun,
Bianca Bustamante, Jessica Edgar, James Higgins, and Nina Gademan.
This race promised to be a weekend highlight, with a record-breaking eight women participating. The lineup featured five F1 Academy racers - Aurelia Nobels, Carrie Schreiner, Abbi Pulling, Bianca Bustamante, and Jessica Edgar, as well as three additional women racers- Nina Gademan, Ella Lloyd, and Chloe Chong.