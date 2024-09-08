British Formula 1 Legend Sadly Passes Away, Aged 86
British F1 icon, Alan Rees, passed away at the age of 86 after a "truly brave and valiant battle against illness," as noted by his family.
Rees, a former driver and co-founder of the legendary F1 constructor March Engineering, leaves behind a remarkable legacy that spans both competitive driving and influential management roles.
Rees began his racing career in 1959 with a Lotus 11 sports car. By the early 1960s, he had transitioned to single-seaters, quickly making a name for himself. In 1961, Rees clinched the Formula Junior title driving a Lotus 20, marking the beginning of a series of significant achievements.
Rees's professional racing career includes earning a spot on the works Lotus team in 1962 and joining Roy Winkelmann's outfit in Formula Junior in 1963. He advanced to Formula 2, where from 1964 to 1968, he raced Brabhams, often competing alongside future F1 world champion Jochen Rindt. In Formula 1, Rees's notable participation was marked by a seventh-place finish at the 1967 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring in a Winkelmann Brabham and a ninth-place finish at Silverstone in 1967, his only World Championship F1 race, in a works Cooper-Maserati.
Transitioning from driver to business and management, Rees retired from competitive racing in 1969. He co-founded March Engineering that same year alongside Max Mosley, Graham Coaker, and Robin Herd.
From 1973 to 1976, Rees managed Don Nichols' Shadow team in Formula 1, before co-founding Arrows Grand Prix International in 1977 with Jackie Oliver, designer Tony Southgate, Riccardo Patrese, and sponsor Ambrosio. He remained as team manager at Arrows until 1991 when the team was sold to Footwork. Remarkably, Rees and Oliver later regained control from Footwork's Japanese owner after their withdrawal.
Rees’s later ventures further cemented his legacy in motorsport. By 1996, he had sold Arrows to Tom Walkinshaw, marking the transition of the Milton Keynes facilities to Stewart Grand Prix, which later evolved into Jaguar and eventually Red Bull Racing. In essence, Rees’s involvement over approximately 30 years saw the creation and evolution of five F1 teams, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and deep-rooted influence in the sport.
Rees’s legacy is profound, remembered not only for his exploits on the track but also for his substantial contributions to motorsport team management.
The passing of Rees marks the end of an era, but his profound impact on racing engineers, drivers, and fans alike will remain a lasting testament to his life's work.
Our thoughts are with Rees's family and friends.