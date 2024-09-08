British Formula 1 Legend Sadly Passes Away, Aged 86

RIP Alan Rees. Pilote de #F1 devenu ensuite co-fondateur de deux écuries emblématiques des années 70 et 80 : March et Arrows.

Curiosité, son nom et son prénom ont servi à construire le nom de ces deux écuries.

Il est à la fois le "AR" de March et le "R" de Arrows. pic.twitter.com/HCv5fAcAB1