British GP: Latest Race Weather Report After Rain-Soaked Qualifying
While Silverstone’s wet conditions made it challenging for drivers during qualifying, the new weather report for the British GP adds to their concerns with a forecast for a potentially rainy Sunday due to a ‘strong jet stream in the Atlantic’.
Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will line up on the front row in the same order, and with a wet track expected at Silverstone when the race starts at 3 PM (BST), the conditions could make for a thrilling spectacle for the crowd.
The Met Office has forecast a 60% chance of rain at 11 AM on Sunday, tapering down to 40% by the time the race begins. It also noted that temperatures will remain below average in the UK due to the cooler side of the jet stream, while the southern regions will be warmer due to sunshine. The statement published by the Independent explained:
“Much of the UK will continue to be on the cooler side of the jet, meaning temperatures will be around or just below average.
“Where there is sunshine though, it will feel fairly warm, largely in the south.”
Teams will likely use intermediate tires for the race in the cases of light rain or a wet track, particularly if there are sections with standing water. If the rain worsens, extreme wet tires will be required. However, under heavy rainfall with low visibility, there’s a worrying possibility the race could be red-flagged.
Fortunately, the forecast does not indicate extreme conditions at the moment, though this could change over time. A wet race would create an ideal scenario for a gripping showdown at the front, with Hamilton and Max Verstappen starting from the top five.
As we look forward to the 2024 British GP, the key question is whether Verstappen can move from his fourth-place start to take the lead, particularly with the impressive speed displayed by Mercedes and McLaren in recent races. This could also be the race where Hamilton breaks his winless streak since 2021. The race promises to be thrilling, and only time will tell if Hamilton can seize this opportunity for victory.