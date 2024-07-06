British GP Qualifying Results: Mercedes Secures Front Row At Silverstone
George Russell has secured pole position for the British Grand Prix tomorrow. Joining the Mercedes driver at the front of the starting grid were fellow British drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the British GP Qualifying session?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Logan Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas are the first to join the rain-soaked track.
15 minutes to go: All drivers are now out on track apart from Haas's Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen. They might be waiting to see if they can go straight onto slick tires.
10 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton currently has the fastest time closely followed by his Mercedes teammate George Russell.
9 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas make a gamble with slick tires.
7 minutes to go: RED FLAG! Sergio Perez has beached the RB20. He had a snap of oversteer at Copse but looked to catch it. However, he then aquaplaned on the run-off area sending him into the gravel. His qualifying is over. Currently in tenth position, he is likely to be knocked out of Q1.
Green Flag! Q1 resumes but the rain is now starting to fall again, albeit lightly. There might be minimal time for the drivers to get a time in on slick tires.
3 minutes to go: Max Verstappen goes off into the gravel at the same corner as Sergio Perez. He manages to avoid beaching the RB20 though, and can continue with the session. The reigning champion now needs to get a clean flying lap in to secure a spot in Q2.
2 minutes to go: George Russell has a lap time deleted, dropping him down to 13th position.
0 minutes to go: Max Verstappen manages to get through to Q2. Interestingly, both VCARB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo put in faster times than the Dutchman. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell put in the two fastest times, respectively.
Out in Q1
1. Valtteri Bottas
2. Kevin Magnussen
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Sergio Perez
5. Pierre Gasly
Q2
15 minutes to go: Alex Albon is the first out on track. The rain seems to be holding off for the moment.
7 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc was complaining of grip issues to the Ferrari team. He is currently 8th fastest.
2 minutes to go: Max Verstappen, currently in tenth, heads out of the pits for one last attempt to get through to Q3. He seems to be suffering from some floor damage from his trip into the gravel during Q1.
0 minutes to go: Lance Stroll knocks Charles Leclerc out of the session at the last moment.
Out in Q2
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Logan Sargeant
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Zhou Guanyu
5. Daniel Ricciardo
Q3
The Red Bull team is frantically working away on Max Verstappen's RB20 in order to try and sort some of the floor damage before Q3 starts.
10 minutes to go: The majority of the drivers are out on new tires with the exception of Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, and Alex Albon.
5 minutes to go: George Russell is sitting in provisional pole followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. The drivers return to the pits.
3 minutes to go: The drivers head back out on track for their last flying laps.
British GP Qualifying Results
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Lando Norris
4. Max Verstappen
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Lance Stroll
9. Alex Albon
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Logan Sargeant
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Zhou Guanyu
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Sergio Perez
20. Pierre Gasly