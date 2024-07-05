F1Briefings

British GP: When And How To Watch FP1, FP2 And FP3

When and how to watch the free practice sessions for the British Grand Prix.

Lydia Mee

2019 British Grand Prix, Friday - Steve Etherington
2019 British Grand Prix, Friday - Steve Etherington / Mercedes Press Image

The British Grand Prix weekend is here and will be rounding off the current triple-header. George Russell is heading into the weekend fresh off his surprise victory in Austria, whereas, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will be looking to continue their strong performances but without the clash which occurred at the Red Bull Ring.

It is also a big weekend for Ferrari Academy and Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman who has been confirmed for a Formula 1 seat with Haas in 2025. The British driver will take part in Free Practice 1.

Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the Free Practice action during the British Grand Prix weekend:

Friday 5 July

Practice 1:

Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Imola: 13:30 - 14:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30

Practice 2:

Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Imola: 17:00 - 18:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 6 July)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00

Saturday 6 July

Practice 3:

London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Imola: 12:30 - 13:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30

How to Watch the British Grand Prix from Home

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the British Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.

Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.

